  • "Neon should just embrace the hate": Fans react as crowd starts chanting "F**k N3on" during Dave Blunts' Rolling Loud set

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Mar 16, 2025 05:26 GMT
crowd starts chating &quot;F**k N3on&quot; at Dave Blunts
N3on's reaction to crowd booing him at Dave Blunts' Rolling Loud set (Image via N3on/Kick)

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has garnered attention on social media following his appearance at the Rolling Loud festival. On March 15, 2025, a 22-second video surfaced on X, in which the audience at Dave Blunt's Rolling Loud set began booing N3on when he appeared on stage.

Here's what they were heard saying:

"F**k N3on! F**k N3on! F**k N3on!"

The 20-year-old content creator was taken aback after hearing this and exclaimed:

"What the... what the f**k is going on?! Dave! What is happening?! Why did I come here?!"
Netizens on X had a lot to say about the crowd's reaction towards N3on. According to X user @ITSDAFANTA, the Kick streamer should "embrace the hate":

"At this point neon should just embrace the hate cause it’s never gonna end 💀," X user @ITSDAFANTA wrote.

Another community member claimed that the content creator received a "reality check":

"Bro thought he was the headliner and got a reality check 💀😭," X user @yipfella remarked.
Meanwhile, X user @VanessaSimplyyy wondered if "anyone" likes the Indian-American personality:

"Are we supposed idk anyone who likes him," X user @VanessaSimplyyy commented.

Here are some more pertinent comments:

"Nah Neon didn't deserve this now, he's really more mature now," X user @suayrez tweeted.
"Neon getting booed at Rolling Loud shows that the crowds loyalty isn’t guaranteed," X user @Stashmeta stated.
"Any publicity is good publicity," X user @Alexandarkhan0 posted.
Rapper Ski Mask the Slump God commends N3on for moving away from doing controversial antics on livestream

Another video of N3on's livestream from the Rolling Loud music festival was posted on X. It showed American rapper Ski Mask the Slump God praising the Kick streamer for maturing and moving away from doing contentious actions on livestream.

He said:

"You've been turning your s**t around. I'm tapped into everything. I've seen you turning your s**t around. Nah, I feel you, bro. We all make mistakes when we're young. As long as you're making an effort to turn your s**t around, bro, I can respect that. I can respect that."
Ragnesh responded by admitting that he made a "lot of dumb mistakes" as a "kid":

"Are you serious? Oh, I appreciate! I'm trying. Thank you, bro. I'm trying. I was a kid, I made a lot of dumb mistakes."

In other news, Dontai "ImDonati" recently expressed surprise that N3on ranked higher than him on Complex's Top 10 Hip-Hop streamers list.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
