New Yung Filly accusation: YouTuber under investigation in Spain for allegedly raping British tourist in Magaluf

Popular UK YouTuber Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been accused of rape by a British tourist while she was on vacation in Magaluf, Spain. The new accusations come weeks after the YouTuber pleaded not guilty in Australia, where he is facing charges of sexual assault as well.

Now, in addition to the case in Perth, where he was extradited in October 2024 on court orders, Yung Filly is being investigated in Spain, as per reports. The 29-year content creator allegedly forced himself onto a British tourist last summer after they met at one of his concerts in Magaluf in Majorca. Spanish courts are reportedly investigating the matter.

Exploring allegations of assault against Yung Filly by British tourist

Metro reports that the allegations levied against Yung Filly were first reported to the UK authorities who passed on the relevant information to Spanish law enforcement. The woman, reportedly around 20 years old, claims that she first met the YouTuber at a Magaluf beach club during her vacation in Spain. She has accused him of groping her at a separate nightclub later that night.

The alleged attack occurred after she was left alone with Yung Filly in a hotel room after having consensually slept with one of his friends. The woman first registered the complaint against the YouTuber after returning home to the UK. Since then, reports suggest Spanish law enforcement has been investigating the issue, with Metro reporting the courts have contacted Australian authorities to question Yung Filly about the matter.

With over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube, the creator is quite famous in the British content creation space and has appeared on shows like the Great Celebrity Bake Off as well. He is also known for his frequent collaborations with popular YouTube groups, such as Sidemen and Beta Squad.

Since the news of the assault charges, however, Yung Filly's internet endeavors have been on hold. Chunkz, who is the co-host of the Chunkz and Filly Show, has refused to make comments about the controversies surrounding his friend due to the legal nature of the matter.

