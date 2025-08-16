Nick Eh 30 believes MrBeast has done "really weird things"

Popular Fortnite streamer Nicholas &quot;Nick Eh 30&quot; has expressed his belief that Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has done &quot;really weird things,&quot; while detailing his experience working with him. On August 15, 2025, a one-minute-28-second clip from Nicholas's gaming livestream surfaced on platforms such as Reddit and X.In the video, Nick Eh 30 alleged that MrBeast &quot;didn't treat him with any respect.&quot; While discussing an incident in which he teamed up with the most subscribed YouTuber for a Fortnite tournament with other streamers, the Canadian personality said:&quot;He didn't treat me with any, like, respect or anything because, like, I got invited to, like, a Fortnite tournament. It was a creative match with, like, a hundred top creators, and there were server issues happening in Fortnite. And, basically, I was disconnected from the game, the Fortnite server wasn't working at the time, and he was just like, 'I'm sorry, we couldn't get you in, Nick.' So, I'm like, 'You're not going to restart or anything like that?' And I was really mad at that time because I canceled everything. I ended my stream. You know, I was postponing certain things, so I could, you know, make this happen.&quot;According to Nick Eh 30, content creators do not speak out against MrBeast because they fear losing out on potential future collaborations. He then expressed his belief that the 27-year-old supposedly did &quot;really weird things,&quot; saying:&quot;I feel like a lot of people are scared to just talk and explain, and say, like, what's on their mind, because they want to be in future collabs. I honestly couldn't care less. I just think that there's a lot of shady things, not shady, just really weird things that he's done, that I don't... I would say align with.&quot; NickEh30 speaks on MrBeast about how he dislikes him by u/lordbakayarou in LivestreamFail Nick Eh 30 says MrBeast is &quot;all about making content&quot; and insinuates he doesn't care about peopleThe video continued with Nick Eh 30 insinuating that MrBeast did not care about people but only about &quot;making content.&quot; The 30-year-old elaborated:&quot;You know, MrBeast is all about just making content because if he cared about each person, you know, like the simple example when we were doing that Fortnite tournament, he would've done a re-queue. But, he's like, 'Oh, yeah, I know, I'm sorry, Nick. We can't get you in.' And then that's it. So, like, what about the two hours that I waited so that we get to play in that tournament? And then, all of a sudden, there's a server disconnect, and you can't re-queue? For one person. For two people. There was two other people, I think. Or one other person. I'm not good enough? Like, what?&quot;MrBeast has yet to respond to Nick Eh 30's recent statements.