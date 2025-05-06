"Not joking": FaZe Banks claims Lacy has been kicked from FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan CEO Richard "Banks" recently stated that FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" is being kicked from FaZe, just a little over a year after he became a part of the organisation. The streamer had become a member of FaZe on May 1, 2024, being one of the newer members inducted into the organisation after massive layoffs that were led by Banks at the time as part of the organisation's "reboot."

Making a post on X, Banks claimed that he was serious about Lacy being removed from the organisation:

"Lacy’s kicked from FaZe. Not joking."

FaZe Banks apparently blocks Lacy after stating that the latter was being "kicked" from the organisation

Lacy had joined FaZe Clan alongside other new members such as Jason "Jasontheween," Max "Plaqueboymax" and Rico "Silky." The three have since been instrumental in FaZe Clan's streaming events, representing the organisation at the Streamer Awards as well as hosting wildly successful subathons on their respective channels as part of a collective month-long event by FaZe.

Despite his success and contribution as part of the organisation, some behind-the-scenes events seem to have transpired that have led Banks to the decision to let Lacy go from FaZe. In fact, the FaZe CEO has seemingly blocked Lacy on X, with Lacy even sharing a screenshot of the message he is getting when trying to access Banks' X account.

This seems to have caught Lacy off guard as well, as implied in the caption accompanying the screenshot uploaded on X by him. Although no further details have been made available on the matter yet, the post made by Lacy has since been deleted.

On the other hand, FaZe Clan has taken in Counter-Strike professional Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev as part of their CS2 roster. This development comes just weeks before the highly anticipated BLAST Austin Major Tournament 2025.

