"Not sure why this rumor is a thing" - MrBeast claps back at Nickmercs for accusing Ava Kris Tyson of leaving her son and wife

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" took to his official X account to respond to Twitch streamer Nick "Nickmercs'" vitriolic statement targeted at content creator Ava Kris Tyson (formerly Chris Tyson). Ever since Ava has transitioned into a woman, she has been the subject of criticism from the conservative side of the online community. Nickmercs appears to be one of them.

Nick has previously been under fire for his stance on the LGBTQIA+ community. Today (June 23), the Twitch streamer wrote (in response to Ava using one of Nick's clips on X):

"You should be ashamed of yourself. Leaving behind your wife & child, to play pretend. One day you’ll wake up, and realize what you’ve done."

Nickmercs makes controversial accusations against Ava (Image via X)

This statement was later shared via other news pages, one of which received a response from MrBeast, who is a close friend of Ava. The YouTube star quickly dismissed Nick's suggestions, stating:

"Ava is literally always with her kid and doesn’t even go on shoots to spend more time with him. Tuck man is always smiling, not sure why this rumor is a thing."

MrBeast fires back at Nickmercs (Image via X)

"Stop pretending like this perversion is normal" - Sneako joins conversation to criticize MrBeast

Nico "Sneako," the controversial Rumble streamer who previously worked with MrBeast as a cameraman, also responded to Jimmy's comments. Sneako, a well-known right-wing content creator, stated:

"You’re one of the most influential people in the world now Jimmy. Stop pretending like this perversion is normal, you can literally save thousands of kids' lives."

Sneako critical of MrBeast's comments defending Ava (Image via X)

Ava took note of Sneako's response. The two were colleagues at one point. Reacting to his comment targeting Jimmy, Ava wrote:

"Sneako doesn't see Jimmy putting wells in Africa, helping the blind see, and the deaf hear as saving lives, only when Jimmy says “trans bad” will he actually have made a difference in this world to Sneako."

Ava responds to Sneako's comments against Jimmy (Image via X)

The conversation didn't quite end there. Sneako made another targeted statement against Ava. She later responded:

"Mad Jimmy kept the tr@nny and not your loser a**?"

Heated back-and-forth between the two creators (Image via X)

Going back to Nickmercs, the streamer has previously faced criticism for his statements regarding the LGBTQIA+ community. The controversy even led Call of Duty to remove Nick's skin from the game.