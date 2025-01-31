"Oh my god!": KSI's wholesome reaction to Miniminter revealing he is having a baby

YouTuber Olajide "KSI" recently reacted to the revelation shared by fellow Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter" that he is having a baby with his wife, Talia Mar. The two had previously hinted at her pregnancy in a music video released on January 24, 2025.

In the video, Miniminter can be seen listing down the key happenings that have taken place in January. While doing so, he nonchalantly makes a mention of him and Talia expecting a child together, leaving KSI speechless. After covering his face out of sheer happiness, the latter exclaimed:

"What?! Oh my... Oh my God! Oh my God, bro!"

"I'm having a kid": Miniminter reveals he is having a child to Sidemen member KSI

Expand Tweet

Trending

YouTubers KSI and Miniminter have a lot of history together, with the pair being one of the founding members of the Sidemen group, which dates back to 2013. The two have been close friends since school, often appearing in each other's content while being quite involved in each other's personal life off-camera.

At the start of the video, Miniminter can be heard explaining the various achievements by Sidemen in January. He started by talking about the Sidemen Charity Match 2025, which is being held in Wembley Stadium, United Kingdom:

"Okay, so this month, we have done... we've sold out Wembley."

KSi chimed in by stating how quickly the stadium was sold out:

"Yes, in three hours. Three hours! FaZe couldn't do that. AMP couldn't do that."

Miniminter then revealed the big surprise:

"We filmed a Netflix documentary. We're starting Ballers. And I'm having a kid."

Afterward, KSI could be seen hugging Miniminter as the two shared a wholesome moment. Meanwhile, Miniminter was seen laughing at the latter's shocked reaction upon hearing the news.

In the music video released by Talia Mar, the end depicts her looking at an apparent fetal ultrasound. The video made by Miniminter of KSI's surprised reaction seems to predate the announcement made in the music video, as the latter had uploaded a story to congratulate the two at the time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback