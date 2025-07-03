Pirate Software no longer working with Ludwig's Offbrand Games amid Stop Killing Games controversy, calls out netizens' "unhinged" behavior

Jason "Thor" Hall, better known as "Pirate Software," has announced that he is no longer working at Offbrand Games amid the recent Stop Killing Games controversy. For those unfamiliar, in June 2024, Pirate Software partnered with YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren to launch Offbrand Games, a video game publishing company.

Ad

Since then, the organization released Rivals of Aether II on October 23, 2024, as well as demos for two of its upcoming games: Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime and Aethermancer.

On June 27, 2025, Ludwig took to X to discuss Rivals of Aether II being review-bombed on Steam due to Pirate Software's views on the Stop Killing Games movement. Claiming that the content creator had no personal stake in the development of the game, the Mogul Money Live host wrote:

Ad

Trending

"such a bummer rivals 2 is getting any s**t for this few devs support their games as much as the @RivalsOfAether team they still patch the original rivals game TEN YEARS after release people are now review bombing the game. bc what? Pirate software, who has no personal stake in the game, works at Offbrand games? 😔 feels wrong"

Ad

Earlier today (July 3, 2025), Pirate Software announced his departure from Offbrand Games. While calling out netizens' "unhinged behavior" of review-bombing the game published by the company on Steam, the former Blizzard Entertainment employee remarked:

"I am no longer working at @offbrand_games. People were attacking all of the games we were publishing and trying to mass review bomb them. You can dislike the things I say but this kind of behavior is unhinged. Learned a lot there, accomplished a lot, hope they succeed regardless. Love those dudes and loved working with them. Hope they keep cooking."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pirate Software's stance on the Stop Killing Games movement explored, as the streamer announces departure from Offbrand Games

Stop Killing Games is a movement started by Ross Scott, who runs the "Accursed Farms" YouTube channel. It aims to preserve video games and to "challenge the legality of publishers destroying video games they have sold to customers."

Ad

In August 2024, Pirate Software expressed his dissatisfaction with the movement. While claiming that he "wouldn't sign the petition, even if he could," the content creator voiced his concern that Stop Killing Games was promoting the "wrong conversation" about game development.

Furthermore, he claimed that SKG's objectives and goals were "incredibly vague," arguing that if the petition passes, it will harm all live service games.

Here's what Pirate Software said in his video titled, Stop Killing Games:

Ad

"(The streamer reads "Objective" section from SKG's website) 'Specifically, the initiative seeks to prevent the remote disabling of videogames by the publishers before providing reasonable means to continue functioning of said videogames without the involvement from the side of the publisher.' This isn't always possible in all video games, and it doesn't call out the specific practice that this is supposedly trying to defeat. It is incredibly vague and will damage all live service games."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 01:46

As of this writing, Stop Killing Games has received 910,987 signed petitions, meeting 91% of its goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More