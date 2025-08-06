Plaqueboymax announces he has left FaZe Clan, apologizes for not revealing reason for his departure

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" has announced that he has left FaZe Clan. On August 5, 2025, the content creator uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, titled i left faze clan. In it, the Just Chatting streamer announced that he was ready to embark on his new journey after leaving the organization.

While discussing his departure from the collective, Plaqueboymax stated that he could not reveal the reason or explain what happened behind the scenes.

Apologizing to his community for not sharing details, the 22-year-old stated:

"Yes, I am leaving FaZe. Like I just said, I can't fully go into depth why I'm leaving FaZe. But I am leaving, and I am ready to, you know, embark on my own journey and work the hardest I ever have in my career to do whatever I got to do to make 5$TAR the biggest s*t possible. Make myself the biggest s*t possible.

"And I know this s**t probably hitting y'all like, 'What the f**k? Out of nowhere? Like, we got all this s**t coming up.' But it's some s**t that was sitting with me for a little that I really had to battle in my head. I'm going to keep it a buck, just figure out what's going on. Like I said, I can't really go into the details and the s**t that happened behind the scenes or whatever. So, yeah, and I know that's always going... there's, like, it's going to feel like a gap of information, like, try to understand that, and I apologize to y'all for that."

Plaqueboymax also elaborated on his association with fellow FaZe Clan members, saying:

"I enjoyed my time here. I built relationships and bonds with people that hopefully last a lifetime. You feel me? To all the boys - I became family with n****s, like, I consider n****s family. For real. I'mma keep it a buck. And we always going to be family in my eyes, just wearing different jerseys. Besides that, though, as y'all can see, I'm in a f**king white room, n***a. Like, I'm homeless right now. I moved out."

Timestamp - 01:21

Which other FaZe Clan member recently left the organization?

Plaqueboymax isn't the only FaZe Clan member who has recently left the streamer collective. On July 28, 2025, Richard "Banks" Bengston shared a series of now-deleted posts on X after he was accused of scamming the online community by allegedly engaging in a rug pull of a crypto meme coin named MLG.

In one of his X posts, Banks insisted that he had "never scammed anyone" and announced that he was stepping away from FaZe Clan for the "time being." He wrote:

"I’ve never scammed anyone a day in my f**king life. The entire narrative is unfair and part of the reason it exists is cause my “FaZe” name is so easily farmed and manipulated. The fact this is affecting the guys at all, is whack. So for the time being I’m gunna be stepping away from not only FaZe, but all this internet s**t. It’s destroying my life inside and out. Sucks my entire life gets ruined over something I didn’t even do. The real ones know. I wish I could say I’ll be back, but I really don’t know if I will."

Banks eventually discussed the matter on Kick star Adin Ross' livestream, during which he seemed to announce his retirement from FaZe Clan and content creation.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More