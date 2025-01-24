Streamer and music engineer Max "Plaqueboymax" has a recurring segment on his Twitch channel where he invites rappers across the hip-hop spectrum to freestyle on beats he engineers to make music. Recently, amidst the release of his latest album Can't Rush Greatness, British drill sensation Central "Cench" Cee appeared on Max's In The Booth stream, and the two collaborated to create some music.

This star-studded collaboration boosted the streamer's viewership to new heights. Over the seven-hour stream on January 24, Plaqueboymax peaked at over 125,000 live viewers. While coming to terms with this new milestone, he took a step back, reflecting on his past and expressing some words of motivation to his viewers:

"I was sitting at home, with like 15 ni**as in my chat having the time of my life, just as much fun as I'm having now, with hundreds of thousands of ni**as, 'cuz this what I love doin', you feel me? Chase your passions... Always believe in yourself, because if you don't, you can't get nowhere."

Essentially Max took his chat on a brief walk down memory lane. He spoke about his initial days streaming, having only a handful of viewers, and not letting this deter his progress, purely because he was passionate and doing what he loves to do.

Additionally, the streamer went on a monologue about self-belief, claiming that this virtue is a pillar to his success, without which he would be nowhere:

"Just always believe in yourself, against anybody else. You can't get anywhere without that bro. Without faith in yourself, you can't get nowhere. I always believe in myself... even when I be second-guessing myself, I always believe in myself. Go home, look in the mirror, hype yourself, you over f**king God ni**a."

Recapping Plaqueboymax and Central Cee's time in In The Booth

Like on his latest full-length album, which features appearances from the likes of 21 Savage and Skepta, Cench brought his signature, rapid, precise, London drill flow with him onto Plaqueboymax's stream.

The process involved hours of rapping and edits from Max, but the outcome resulted in a viral freestyle song titled 24 Hours. It which currently has millions of views across YouTube, X, and Instagram.

What made the moment more unique was when hip-hop news reporter and streamer DJ Akademiks called up Cee while with Max, echoing words of praise. The streamer later used a snippet from Akademiks' call as an intro to the song.

In another January 2025 In The Booth session, Plaqueboymax found himself at the center of a controversy involving rappers Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign. The feud reportedly began during a livestream hosted by Max at an Airbnb.

