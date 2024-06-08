Popular esports commentator Goldenboy reveals he will not be hosting the Esports Awards going forward

Well-known esports commentator Alex "Goldenboy" recently posted on X, announcing his retirement as a host of the Esports Awards, along with his resignation from the event's panel. This comes after the Esports Awards announced a three-year partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation, effectively shifting the occasion to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will take place on August 24, 2024.

Goldenboy has also stated that he would not participate in any events for the Esports World Cup. Expressing his disappointment with the "higher-ups", he stated:

"Hey everyone, I'm going to get straight to the point: I won't be hosting the Esports Awards moving forward, and I will be resigning from the panel effective immediately. I'm extremely disappointed in the higher-ups at ESA for the direction they're taking their business, but it's their choice. Just like this is mine. I have also turned down working any events for the Esports World Cup."

Alex "Goldenboy" has forged a decorated career in esports events, with him acting as a commentator, host, and MC for the Overwatch League, Halo Championship Series, and Call of Duty tournaments. He is also a streamer on Twitch, with over 53,000 followers on the platform.

Many within the esports community have come out in protest of the change and criticized the decision, citing Saudi Arabia's track record with issues surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community, women, and press freedom, among others.

Alex's post announcing resignation has been going viral on X, gaining over 700,000 views on the platform. He cited a clash between his personal values and the Saudi Arabian government's involvement in the events as the reason behind the decision:

"These events, which are wholly funded by the Saudi Arabian government, do not align with my personal and professional values, so I'm fine with not lending my time and energy to them. Be cool."

Goldenboy is not the only panelist who has quit his position at the annual affair within the context of the major decision by ESA. Professional Gamers League CEO Silviu Stroie also revealed his resignation from the panel to Sportskeeda as a move of protest.