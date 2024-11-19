Pyrocynical says MrBeast asked him to check out Soggy Cereal's video about DogPack404 controversy

Commentary YouTuber Pyrocynical has revealed on his recent livestream that Jimmy "MrBeast" messaged him on X, asking him to check out Soggy Cereal's video about the controversy surrounding DogPack404. Other content creators have also alleged that Jimmy contacted them about the same thing.

For context, Soggy Cereal's YouTube video titled The Truth About MrBeast & Dogpack404 was praised by Jimmy in a comment that was criticized by many online. In his comment, MrBeast appeared to claim that most other videos covering the allegations made against him by his ex-employee DogPack404 were "baseless slander."

It has now been alleged that MrBeast has been contacting other YouTubers, such as Pyrocynical, who discussed the allegations in their videos. He has allegedly asked them to check Soggy Cereal's video in an attempt to undermine the accusations that DogPack404 has made against him.

A post from another YouTuber, Dylan Zitkus, also mentioning being contacted by MrBeast has gone viral on the subreddit r/youtubedrama.

The post has ruffled feathers, with many Redditors calling out MrBeast. Some have even accused Soggy Cereal's video of being biased, claiming that MrBeast had something to do with it.

"Assuming it’s true, although I’m skeptical, this just confirms that soggys video is paid or/and incredibly biased. Jimmy would never do that if he didn’t see the vid as really beneficial to him. We already know that since soggy was paid for his flight." wrote @MotivationSpeaker69 on r/youtubedrama.

Another Redditor claimed that the whole situation was sketchy:

"Since this has been corroborated by pyrocynical, I'm inclined to believe that Mr. Beast (or at least someone running his social media) is actually doing this. And... I don't know why he thinks that's a good idea? I'm coming in from an outside perspective - I don't know much beyond "lol Lunchly has mold, Mr. Beast hangs out with losers, he was involved in cringe crypto (possible) scams". And this whole video seems super sketchy to me." said @Verona_Swift.

Pyroclinical shows DMs from MrBeast asking him to cover Soggy Cereal's video about DogPack404

For those unaware, DogPack404 is a former employee of MrBeast's team who went viral earlier this year after accusing the popular YouTuber of fabricating videos and using illegal lotteries, among other things. He has also collaborated with other relevant individuals, such as Jack Weddle, who claimed Jimmy's team had to let go of an employee for sexually harassing "young people."

DogPack404 also teamed up with YouTuber Rosanna Pansino and has appeared on her channel criticizing MrBeast and his brand of various things. The two made a splash in October when they released chat logs from an alleged work group associated with Jimmy, claiming Ava Kris Tyson had sent pedophilic messages.

Meanwhile, Soggy Cereal's video has been widely seen by many to be defensive of MrBeast, as it appears to criticize DogPack404. Thus, the news of YouTubers like Pyrocynical being asked by Jimmy to react to the video has gone viral.

[Timestamp 18:52]

In his latest livestream, Pyrocynical claimed that MrBeast sent him a couple of DMs on X and proceeded to read them aloud before showing them to the camera as proof. At the 18:52 minute mark of his livestream dated November 18, Pyrocynical states:

"[Jimmy]He basically linked me this Soggy video. He basically said, 'There has been a lot of disinformation about me these past few months and I feel Soggy did a good job hitting a lot of it with facts. Would love it if you covered it.' That's him basically saying that."

When Pyrocynical asked MrBeast if he could show the DMs asking him to cover Soggy Cereal's video, the latter replied, saying he would rather the messages stayed private but noted that Pyrocynical was free to show them:

"I basically said to him, 'I will probably stream my reaction to it tomorrow. Do I have your permission to show this DM conversation of you asking me to check it out on stream?' He said, 'I'd rather not, but if you feel it necessary it's up to you. Appreciate you covering it.'"

Readers should note that MrBeast has allegedly taken legal action against DogPack404, supposedly claiming the latter's accusations to be defamatory in nature.

