Quackity's International Gameshow: Date, time, participating streamers, teams, and more

Twitch streamer and prominent Minecraft personality Alexis "Quackity" has announced a new event called Quackity's International Gameshow. On February 7, 2025, the content creator took to X to reveal that the gameshow would be the "first-ever" to include real-time translation.

Quackity's International Gameshow will be streamed live on the content creator's official Twitch channel on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 2 PM PST, 5 PM EST, 11 PM BST, 3:30 AM IST, and 4 PM CST.

The event will feature two teams, with English-speaking content creators competing against Spanish-speaking streamers. Here is the official lineup:

English team

Rachel "Valkyrae"

Jaiden "JaidenAnimations"

Thomas "Sykkuno"

Charles "Slimecicle"

Phillip "Philza"

Spanish team

Juan "JuanGuarnizo" Sebastián Guarnizo

Borja "Luzu" Luzuriaga Vázquez

Ángel "MissaSinfonia" Missael Castañeda Vega

Aldo "Aldo_Geo" Geovanny Hernández

Roier

Fans had a lot to say about Quackity's International Gameshow.

"This is super exciting! Im super excited and proud of all the work you’ve been doing especially with the translation system. Makes me really happy as a fan and supporter. Honestly one of the most hardworking person ever," X user @puppinuu wrote.

I can’t wait to see the dynamic this will bring! I’m so excited to see all the creators from all over the world interacting together, this is going to be so fun, im excited !!!" @jaaasbeh commented.

"quackity sykkuno and valkyrae my beloveds," X user @regionalatmax posted.

"This is going to be amazing, exciting and I'm already desperate to see this great project," @MinJC_23 stated.

Quackity says Quackity's International Gameshow is the "first show out of many" he has planned, claims the event is the "beginning of something huge"

In a follow-up X post, Quackity stated that Quackity's International Gameshow marks the "beginning of something huge." While expressing excitement, the 24-year-old said his future events would include more content creators from various countries, breaking down language barriers:

"THIS IS THE FIRST SHOW OUT OF MANY ❤️ We're gonna include more creators from more countries and breaking language barriers in the process. I want to include as many creators and countries as possible. This is the beginning of something huge and I’m excited 🌎."

On the same day, Valkyrae responded to Quakity's X post, confirming her attendance for the Minecraft game show.

