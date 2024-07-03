"Ray is an actual hooper": Viewers praise Kai Cenat's friend after he showed off his basketball skills against FlightReacts

Kai Cenat's Taiwanese friend, Ray, has gone viral after clips of him playing basketball against FlightReacts did the rounds on social media. The two were duking it out in a 1v1 on a recent livestream, and Ray showed off his skills on the court, scoring three-pointers and multiple dunks against FlightReacts.

For those unaware, Ray garnered much praise for his collaboration with Kai Cenat last year when the content creator was IRL streaming in Japan. With viewers demanding he become a regular streamer, the Taiwanese obliged and created a channel called Rayasianboy. He has amassed 735K followers on his Twitch channel since he started streaming earlier this year.

Ray recently did an IRL stream playing basketball with FlightReacts, and viewers were very impressed with his skills in the sport.

A clip of him dunking on FlightReacts has gone viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views in a matter of hours.

In reaction to it, one X user wrote:

"Ray is an actual hooper. flight stood no chance"

Here are some more reactions:

"bro didnt miss once", said @yoxic

"He cooked him bro", stated another viewer

Watch: Kai Cenat's friend Ray scores a three-pointer against FlightReacts on stream

Ray has seen a massive rise in popularity after he collaborated with Kai Cenat last year. He was also present at the Cenat's Kevin Hart collaboration broadcast earlier this year and even had a "lowkey racist" interaction with the Hollywood celebrity on stream and commented on it after the fact.

On July 2, 2024, several clips of Ray playing basketball against FlightReacts caught the attention of the online community.

Apart from the aforementioned feint and dunk clip, another video has gone viral, in which Ray distracted FlightReacts by pulling his own pants down.

The streamer then proceeded to score a three-pointer after FlightReacts fumbled the shot, garnering even more praise.

One viewer even noted that Ray's skills on the basketball court might even help him dodge the military draft that he is mandated to do as a Taiwan citizen.

