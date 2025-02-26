Rosanna Pansino says MrBeast "potentially lied" about injuries on Beast Games set and lists injuries the contestants allegedly suffered

On February 25, 2025, Rosanna Pansino posted on X claiming that Jimmy "MrBeast" had "lied" about how no Beast Games contestant left the set with broken bones. In her post, she linked a YouTube video by Quintheo titled MrBeast Lied About Beast Games (Chat Leaks & Proof) as the source for the allegations.

Rosanna Pansino has been very vocal about criticizing Jimmy and Beast Games over the last year (2024). During the filming of the Prime Video show, Pansino had claimed to have come across numerous reports of problems on the set.

Beast Games Season 1 ended with the grand finale airing on February 13, 2025. Almost two weeks later, Rosanna Pansino said in her post that Quintheo's video showed supposed chats from contestants as proof of medical problems on the set.

In her post, Pansino wrote:

"Uh oh, looks like #MrBeast potentially lied about no broken bones on the set of Beast Games during his Oompaville interview."

Rosanna Pansino also listed several other injuries other than broken bones, which include at least hospitalization. Here is the list she put out in her post:

"1) Back and other injuries from the Trap Door game (MrBeast said no injuries happened on this game, another potential lie). At least one person was hospitalized. 2) At least 1 contestant being choked during the rope game. 3) Hornet Stings in Canada. Contestant from the chat logs said: "Bro mad people got stung". 4) Multiple contestants talked about the "City Rash" (Beast City that was built for the show), potentially from the bed sheets or water. 5) An additional seizure in Canada. 6) Multiple other injuries (Muscle Tear, Bone Bruise, etc)."

Rosanna Pansino also started a GoFundMe for one Beast Games participant after she supposedly suffered a "traumatic brain injury" on MrBeast's game show

This is not the first time that Rosanna Pansino has talked about Beast Games contestants suffering from injuries. On the day the show premiered, she shared a post about one participant named Amanda Rose, aka Eat Like a Bear, who opened up about supposedly getting a concussion after getting kicked in the head during the qualification rounds of the game show.

Rosanna Pansino announced that she was starting a GoFundMe to support Amanda Rose:

"Amanda recently suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury while competing in MrBeast’s new @Amazon show #BeastGames. What was meant to be an exciting moment in her life has turned into an unexpected and difficult journey. Amanda’s injury has limited her ability to work . I am starting this GoFundMe campaign to help Amanda cover her medical expenses and provide financial support as she recovers."

Readers should also note that a class action suit was filed by several Beast Games contestants against MrBeast and the production team. The suit lists a lack of timely medical care as one of the complaints.

