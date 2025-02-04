  • home icon
"SAPNAP??": Fans react to Creator Clash 3 announcement  featuring Will Neff, Odd1sOut, and others

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Feb 04, 2025 17:16 GMT
Fans have been reacting to the recent announcement of Creator Clash 3 (Image via @TheCreatorClash/X)

Creator Clash 3's announcement on X has taken the YouTube and Twitch community by storm. The event, scheduled to take place on June 28, 2025, will feature prominent content creators donning boxing gloves and going toe to toe against each other.

While some names have been confirmed so far for Creator Clash 3, such as Sapnap, Tubbo, Will Neff, Trevor Evarts, and Jaelaray, many others are yet to be announced. The post mentions that the event will take place in Tampa, Florida, and pre-sale tickets for the same have been announced.

Fans have been reacting to the event's viral announcement post, with some being astonished at Sapnap being one of the creators partaking in the event:

"SAPNAP??" wrote X user @Panic_wastaken
"FUNKYFROG??? I WANNA SEE THAT FIGHT," wrote X user @paztel_posim
"SAPNAP!" wrote X user @saplinggirl
"Tubbo.. vs sapnap.... woah," wrote X user @robynnoobz

Netizens also praised the overall roster of fighters while expressing their anticipation for the event, with many commenting on the lineup:

"THE LINEUP????" wrote X user @LillyYaGirl
"This card is fire can’t lie LA Beast ,Myth returns dad returns, wren from corridor, Trevor from Amish, the owner of smg4 this is influencer boxing," wrote X user @JTGEZZY

What happened to the previous Creator Clash event?

The previous iteration of Creator Clash took place in 2023 and featured a professional match between YouTubers Alex Wassabi and iDubbbz, with prominent YouTubers Jacksepticeye and Markiplier acting as the pre-show hosts. Fight commentary was provided by Wade Plemons, former British professional boxer Tony Jeffries, and Charlie "penguinz0."

Despite being a star-studded event, it ended up only selling 50,000 pay-per-views, and ended up losing $250,000, with no money being directed to charity as initially intended.

In other news, Kick streamer Adin Ross recently held a Brand Risk Promotions boxing event, in which he praised fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." While giving an interview at the event, Adin Ross claimed that IShowSpeed was the "biggest streamer ever."

Edited by Abhipsito Das
