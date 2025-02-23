"Season 2 is going to be even better": MoistCr1TiKaL announces "stepping away" from content creation

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" aka "Penguinz0" posted a 12-minute-long video on YouTube titled "Saying Goodbye." In it, he announced a "Season 2" but claimed that his channel would be hosted by T-Pain, a popular rapper and musician, who is also a regular Twitch streamer.

The video also featured veteran content creator Ray William Johnson (at one point, he was the most subscribed YouTuber). Speaking about his project, MoistCr1TiKaL said:

"18 years ago I began this journey on YouTube. Over half my life I have spent making silly sh*t online and I have loved every second but it's time I step away. Don't cry because it's over, smile because Season 2 is going to be even better. I'm leaving you all in great hands."

MoistCr1TiKaL shares montages of his YouTube journey

MoistCr1TiKaL has been a content creator for over a decade and a half. On YouTube alone, he boasts an impressive 16.5 million subscribers, with an additional 5.6 million followers on Twitch. In his latest video, the streamer shared a montage of his most memorable moments from his YouTube career so far.

Despite speculation that he might be stepping away, his next project remains unclear. Around the 7-minute, 30-second mark in the video, a seemingly new cast for Season 2 was announced, featuring Ironmouse, a member of the Blue Man Group, Antron, Neill Blomkamp, and T-Pain.

T-Pain also performed a skit, dressing up as MoistCr1TiKaL with his signature long hair. He said:

"Who is ready for season 2? We have so much in store for you guys. We're gonna do movie reviews, we're gonna play some video games, we're gonna talk about current subjects and then we're gonna play some more video games. We're gonna do more sh*t than your creepy uncle in a Turkish bathhouse."

Comically, T-Pain even portrayed himself as Charlie in an actual streaming setup. Watch the video here:

At the time of writing, MoistCr1TiKaL has not officially announced his plans for the so-called Season 2. The video appeared to be a skit, and he is unlikely to be replaced by the announced cast members, as they each have ongoing online projects.

Charlie's last stream was yesterday (February 22, 2025). He streams on both YouTube and Twitch, typically playing video games and discussing various topics from the online world.

