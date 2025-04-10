"Shouldn't film yourself trespassing": CDawgVA seemingly calls out Ludwig and Michael Reeves for "trespassing" in Japan

Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" has seemingly called out fellow content creators Ludwig and Michael Reeves for "trespassing" on a property in Japan. On April 10, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a two-minute-12-second video from CDawgVA's channel, which the netizen claimed had been deleted.

In the clip, the professional anime voice actor reacted to Ludwig's April 3, 2025, YouTube video titled michael made me camp. At one point, the Mogul Money Live host and Michael Reeves came across an abandoned house and decided to "investigate" to see if they could camp there.

Ludwig said the following in his video:

"We have found this abandoned house, and we're wondering, we're doing a little investigation, if it could be the play for a, like, a little coastal camping spot. This house is definitely lived-in because that blue paint is fresh. This one is definitely abandoned. Seagulls living on it right now."

Timestamp - 12:19

Commenting on the situation, CDawgVA stated that even if an area appears to be abandoned, someone still owns the land. While suggesting that content creators "shouldn't film themselves trespassing," the Welsh personality said:

"Even if it's abandoned, right, someone still owns the land. So, like, you know... 'Go a back a bit.' Let me find it. Look, and a lot of the times when I talk about stuff like this, you know, and I'm saying they don't do this. This is not a good idea. Even though, like, it's a funny video and it's a great bit, and they're not harming anyone.

"But obviously, you know, because a lot of people are content creators and a big content creators, it's still illegal to do it, right, at the end of the day. It doesn't matter how harmless it is, you just shouldn't film yourself trespassing."

CDawgVA explains why he's "being a stickler" about Ludwig's "trespassing" in Japan

CDawgVA explained why he was "being a stickler" about Ludwig seemingly "trespassing" on property while filming a video in Japan.

While claiming that foreigners visiting Japan may find the 29-year-old's alleged actions in the country acceptable, CDawgVA argued that people should not do the same things:

"That's why I'm being a stickler about it, right? Because, you know, Lud can do this and then he gets to go back home and stuff. You know, for me, I live here, I'm a content creator. The last thing I want is the f**king Japanese would be like, 'You won't believe what these foreigners did.'

"And, you know, then Lud's like, 'That's nice.' And then, he, like, leaves. But then, I'm like, 'Bro, I am content creator.' You know? And some people are like, 'Well, I saw Lud do it, it was fine.' And then it's like, yeah, you shouldn't do it. Like, don't. It's not worth the risk."

As of this writing, neither Ludwig nor Michael Reeves has responded to CDawgVA's remarks regarding the "trespassing" incident.

