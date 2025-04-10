  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Shouldn't film yourself trespassing": CDawgVA seemingly calls out Ludwig and Michael Reeves for "trespassing" in Japan

"Shouldn't film yourself trespassing": CDawgVA seemingly calls out Ludwig and Michael Reeves for "trespassing" in Japan

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Apr 10, 2025 05:03 GMT
CDawgVA seemingly calls out Ludwig and Micheal Reeves for &quot;trespassing&quot; in Japan
CDawgVA seemingly calls out Ludwig and Michael Reeves for "trespassing" in Japan (Image via @LudwigAhgren and @CDawgVA/X)

Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" has seemingly called out fellow content creators Ludwig and Michael Reeves for "trespassing" on a property in Japan. On April 10, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a two-minute-12-second video from CDawgVA's channel, which the netizen claimed had been deleted.

Ad

In the clip, the professional anime voice actor reacted to Ludwig's April 3, 2025, YouTube video titled michael made me camp. At one point, the Mogul Money Live host and Michael Reeves came across an abandoned house and decided to "investigate" to see if they could camp there.

Ludwig said the following in his video:

"We have found this abandoned house, and we're wondering, we're doing a little investigation, if it could be the play for a, like, a little coastal camping spot. This house is definitely lived-in because that blue paint is fresh. This one is definitely abandoned. Seagulls living on it right now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Timestamp - 12:19

Commenting on the situation, CDawgVA stated that even if an area appears to be abandoned, someone still owns the land. While suggesting that content creators "shouldn't film themselves trespassing," the Welsh personality said:

"Even if it's abandoned, right, someone still owns the land. So, like, you know... 'Go a back a bit.' Let me find it. Look, and a lot of the times when I talk about stuff like this, you know, and I'm saying they don't do this. This is not a good idea. Even though, like, it's a funny video and it's a great bit, and they're not harming anyone.
Ad
"But obviously, you know, because a lot of people are content creators and a big content creators, it's still illegal to do it, right, at the end of the day. It doesn't matter how harmless it is, you just shouldn't film yourself trespassing."
Ad

CDawgVA explains why he's "being a stickler" about Ludwig's "trespassing" in Japan

CDawgVA explained why he was "being a stickler" about Ludwig seemingly "trespassing" on property while filming a video in Japan.

While claiming that foreigners visiting Japan may find the 29-year-old's alleged actions in the country acceptable, CDawgVA argued that people should not do the same things:

"That's why I'm being a stickler about it, right? Because, you know, Lud can do this and then he gets to go back home and stuff. You know, for me, I live here, I'm a content creator. The last thing I want is the f**king Japanese would be like, 'You won't believe what these foreigners did.'
Ad
"And, you know, then Lud's like, 'That's nice.' And then, he, like, leaves. But then, I'm like, 'Bro, I am content creator.' You know? And some people are like, 'Well, I saw Lud do it, it was fine.' And then it's like, yeah, you shouldn't do it. Like, don't. It's not worth the risk."
Ad

As of this writing, neither Ludwig nor Michael Reeves has responded to CDawgVA's remarks regarding the "trespassing" incident.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी