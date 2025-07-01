  • home icon
  Streamers
  • "Sign the petition": PewDiePie expresses support for Stop Killing Games movement amid Pirate Software controversy

"Sign the petition": PewDiePie expresses support for Stop Killing Games movement amid Pirate Software controversy

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 01, 2025 22:39 GMT
PewDiePie has come out in support of Stop Killing Games movement amid the ongoing controversy involving Pirate Software (Image via PewDiePie/YouTube)
PewDiePie has come out in support of Stop Killing Games movement amid the ongoing controversy involving Pirate Software (Image via PewDiePie/YouTube)

YouTube star Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg recently expressed support for the Stop Killing Games movement amid the controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Thor "Pirate Software's" remarks about the initiative. The movement, originally founded by Ross "Accursed Farms," is described as a consumer movement that aims to "challenge the legality of publishers destroying video games they have sold to customers."

The Stop Killing Games movement, upon its inception in 2024, was met with criticism from Twitch streamer Pirate Software, who described it in a light different from originally intended, as claimed by Accursed Farms in his recent YouTube video.

Now, with the movement being in its final leg, it has gained a massive boost in the form of support from YouTube star PewDiePie, who wrote about it in a YouTube post on his channel. Encouraging his subscribers to sign the petition and stating that he "100%" supported the movement, Felix wrote:

"Thank you all for the amazing support on my recent video(s)! I love how I can just nerd out and share whatever with you guys. In the comments, I've seen some of you mention "stop killing games" and I want to say: I 100% support this movement. It ties in perfectly with what I talked about in my video *ownership over software (and the games we buy).Strongly encourage you to sign the petition: https://www.stopkillinggames.com/ Takes like 30 seconds. Note: If you're outside the EU or UK, you can't directly sign. But sharing it still helps."
PewDiePie comes out in support of Stop Killing Games movement after recent controversy involving Pirate Games

[Timestamp:15:23]

The original video covering Pirate Software's critique of the Stop Killing Games movement was released back in August 2024. Accursed Farms has stated that it did not want to turn the interaction into a dramatic feud and thus opted to release a FAQ-style video covering the initiative's main aspects.

However, Pirate Software's video had seemingly done more damage to the movement through its sheer popularity that Accursed Farms had to finally step in, with the initiative concluding at the end of July 2025.

In his video uploaded to YouTube on June 23, 2025, Accursed Farms also talked about gaining support from major YouTubers such as Charlie "MoistCritical" and PewDiePie:

"Now, another suggestion has been to make a plea to big gamers like PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye, MoistCritical, Markiplier, anyone like that. Well, yeah, I think that might be a great idea. Our biggest obstacle in the campaign has always been getting enough exposure, and they have exposure... Problem is, I have no idea how to reach any of them.
Despite his initial doubts, Accursed Farms' video covering the Stop Killing Games movement has reached both PewDiePie and MoistCritical, with the latter making a video explicitly covering the entire drama.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
