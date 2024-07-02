Sneako accuses Pokimane of "baiting" her audience into inappropriate behavior

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" has accused Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" of "baiting" her audience into inappropriate behavior. During a recent Rumble livestream, Sneako reacted to the Moroccan-Canadian content creator's old video in which she bent down to grab her pet.

Claiming that Pokimane "knew exactly what she was doing," Sneako remarked:

"Bro, Pokimane, there's one thing that women know and it's how their body presents to the world at all times. She knows exactly what she is doing. This is so obvious, that she almost has her thong peaking out of the back of her sweatpants."

The permanently banned YouTuber continued:

"And the simps are going to cope doing, 'Oh, she's just petting her dog!' When have I ever done this? Bro, there's one thing - women are always aware of their appearance. They always know how they are being perceived by the world."

Sneako then accused the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder by saying:

"This is completely intentional and this is what I'm talking about - she is baiting people to edge to her stream for hours and hours, and it works!"

What recently happened between Pokimane and Sneako? Streamer drama briefly explained

Last month, Herschel "Guy," aka "Dr DisRespect," took the internet by storm after he admitted to texting a minor using Twitch Whispers. Commenting on the scandal, Pokimane wrote:

"Yuck."

On June 26, 2024, Sneako responded to the Twitch streamer and Rachell "Valkyrae's" response to the Dr DisRespect controversy by sharing his thoughts on "Western culture." He tweeted:

"Western culture is hilarious. If someone texts a girl 17 years and 11 months old he gets jumped by the whole industry. But if that same girl waits one more month to sell her body on Only Fans she is celebrated by that same industry for being an independent queen. Clown world."

In a now-deleted tweet, Pokimane responded to Sneako by calling him a "c*ck."

On June 27, 2024, Sneako collaborated with Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on," during which he criticized the former OfflineTV member for taking the "moral high ground" in the Dr DisRespect debacle.

Sneako remarked:

"She has no legs to stand on moral high ground about Dr DisRespect when Twitch is 13+ and her entire chat is just j**king off to her. She's aware. Don't talk s**t about Dr DisRespect! You have no legs to stand on. You cannot say you're better than Dr DisRespect and be like, 'Cancel! He doesn't deserve a platform!'"

In other news, Sneako made headlines on June 27, 2024, after the Rumble streamer allegedly leaked that he buys likes on X.

