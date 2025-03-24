Sodapoppin announces the end of OnlyFangs WoW Classic Hardcore guild following DDoS attacks

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" has announced the end of the OnlyFangs World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore guild. On March 23, 2025, the guild members planned to raid Blackwing Lair. However, things took a turn for the worse when streamers were wiped out (died in-game) due to a DDoS attack.

Following guild members' deaths in-game, Sodapoppin claimed that the DDoS attacks were directed at the guild. He said:

"Clearly... well, this sucks. So, we're not able to raid. We're clearly being targeted, which sucks. I don't know what this means on the horizon if we're not able to play. We tried yesterday, we canceled it. We tried today, immediately got, you know, f**ked on the first boss pull. So, long term, guys, I don't know what this means. I'll talk to people here and there and see if there's, like, a long-term fix here and there."

Later that day, Sodapoppin issued a statement via OnlyFangs' Discord server, announcing the end of the guild.

What is the reason for OnlyFangs' end? Sodapoppin's Discord message explored

During a livestream on March 23, 2025, professional World of Warcraft player and Twitch streamer Jason "Pikaboo" revealed and read Sodapoppin's Discord message, announcing the end of the OnlyFangs guild.

The One True King (OTK) co-owner stated that he had inquired about a possible rollback (restoring dead characters due to the DDoS attack). However, he considered it "highly unlikely" to happen.

While stating that he was not comfortable "dragging people" through pre-requisites before raiding in Classic World of Warcraft, Sodapoppin announced that the OnlyFangs guild is over.

He wrote:

"@everyone So clearly the DDOS attacks are centered on us. Ive reached out for potential rollback, but its highly unlikely and i wouldnt hope for it. So many of us died but we still have people that can play, regardless though i dont feel comftorable dragging people through getting world buffs, flasks and consumes etc. just to raid with the anxiety and probably the actuality of just being DDOSd again and dying. So with that, id expect ONLYFANGS is over. If ur character is still alive, you are welcome to join a new guild, or if u guys want to do inhouse raiding still ur welcome, with a smaller spotlight, the DDOS's are less likely to happen. Its a terrible ending imo, but thats the ending we got."

Sodapoppin's Discord message, announcing the end of the popular streamer WoW Classic Hardcore guild (Image via Pikabooirl/Twitch)

Sodapoppin also thanked streamers who decided to be a part of the guild:

"On a positive note, the beginning of onlyfangs was SO long ago i think a lot of us forgot how awesome the entire event was, and i wanted to thank all of you for being a part of it, this was...like half a year of dedication, and probably the biggest event ive personally ever been a part of in my entire life, the overall hours each of us individually put in probably racked up to literally multiple lifetimes. Thankyou all for being there at the beginning and especially a big thankyou for the ones who even stuck it out in the end. Until Onlyfangs 3 or other games i see u guys in, GGs everyone. f**kin GGs."

Furthermore, Sodapoppin stated that if a rollback occurs or a "solid" DDoS protection system is implemented, people can "ignore" what he said about the end of OnlyFangs:

"If we get a rollback or i hear of some solid like DDOS protection bulls**t, ignore this, but yea its probably fkd cause i dont see that happening. Wanted to give u guys an update as soon as possible where my head is at"

This is not the first time OnlyFangs has made headlines. In January 2025, the guild became embroiled in a major drama when Sodapoppin kicked Jason "Thor," also known as "Pirate Software," out of the in-game collective.

