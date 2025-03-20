Wild theory about xQc's "moving laundry" during his livestream surfaces, fans believe "something fishy" is going on

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has garnered attention on social media, this time for a rather peculiar reason. On March 19, 2025, X user @LeBanditMAXWIN shared a series of X posts on the streamer's official X Community, The Jungle. The netizen shared numerous screenshots from the content creator's livestream on the same day to discuss a "mystery" surrounding his "moving laundry."

According to @LeBanditMAXWIN, at the 12-minute mark of the Twitch broadcast, the French-Canadian personality tried to "fix his blinds" while the laundry pile "moved a great length":

"At 12:33 in the stream, we get this clip that ends at the 13-minute mark. The pile moved a great length while hidden behind suspect xQc who was “fixing his blinds”. NOTE: Look at 6 seconds in the clip below xQc’s arm to see what he was unable to hide."

They also shared a 27-second video from the broadcast, which shows the following:

The netizen claimed that the internet star "fixed his blinds" once again at the 24-minute mark of the livestream. They shared before and after images of the supposed moving laundry:

Before and after images that the netizen shared on xQc's official X Community (Image via @LeBanditMAXWIN/X)

Several community members have shared their thoughts on the theory.

"It could be someone under the laundry that he's trying to hide. A woman? Or perhaps… a man???" @The_FreeMan1998 commented.

"Clearly he was covering the camera for his girl or whoever who came in looking for some clothes or whatever. LOL. He didn't want whoever was there to be on camera, maybe they had their laundry in there or was helping him with it....it's simple," @21Cosmic1 remarked.

"This was 100% done on purpose and people were meant to see it because there is no logical reason for as to why someone would spend an entire hour under a pile of laundry. If it was supposed to be a guest that backed out, the camera would've just been turned off. 100% intentional," @AltAccount2142 posted.

Netizen demands "answers" from xQc after sharing a wild theory about the "moving laundry" on his livestream

X user @LeBanditMAXWIN shared a few more posts, providing more details about the supposed moving laundry during xQc's recent livestream. While claiming that the content creator did not shut his bedroom door at one point, the netizen argued that it was closed after he "fixed his blinds" once more:

"xQc later gets up to exit his room at 50:25 in the Twitch VOD. IMPORTANT NOTE: As xQc returns to his room at 51:07 he DOES NOT shut his bedroom door. xQc goes to “fix his blinds” AGAIN, not taking a seat until 52:10 where we can see THE PILED MOVED AND THE DOOR IS NOW SHUT SOMEHOW."

While demanding "answers" from the Quebec native, @LeBanditMAXWIN concluded the thread by writing:

"Finally, xQc stands at 54:00 to remove the remaining laundry into the hall. He shuts the door and sits back down with no laundry behind him as seen at 54:51. xQc HAS YET TO COMMENT ON THIS CASE AFTER REACHING OUT TO HIM DURING THE STREAM HE IGNORED IT. WE NEED ANSWERS. END."

xQc has yet to comment on the theory.

