"Sorry for the abuse": PSP1G shares update and apologizes to Deme almost two months after she accused him of abuse

Twitch streamer Nikita "PSP1G" has shared a post on X addressing the allegations of abuse made against him by his former partner and VTuber Denise "Deme." Within the post, PSP1G gave an update on his mental health and claimed that he had been receiving therapy and has subsequently been "coming to terms" with his past behavior.

The abuse allegations were originally been made by Deme through posts on X back in December 2024. She accused PSP1G of verbally and physically assaulting her, lying to her, and claimed that she had to deal with "things being broken and thrown" during her time with PSP1G.

Acknowledging the "abuse" he inflicted on his former partner in his X post shared on February 11, 2025, PSP1G wrote:

"Just wanted to let you know I’m okay. I’ve been getting lots of therapy for my problems and I’m coming to terms with my actions, I’m sorry for the abuse that I inflicted on Denise (Deme) and for the disappointment I caused the people who care about me."

"Depression will never be an excuse": PSP1G apologizes to ex-girlfriend Deme months after abuse allegations were made against him

This is not the first time PSP1G has addressed the accusations made by his former girlfriend. Deme previously claimed that PSP1G grabbed a knife at one point and inadvertently slashed her leg, leading to a "seven-inch scar".

PSP1G had claimed that he attempted to take his own life with scissors, not a knife, and Demi accidentally received a "slash" in her leg while trying to take the scissors away from him.

Now, taking accountability for his actions through his latest X post, PSP1G wrote:

"I hope one day I’m able to reconcile and prove that I’m better than that, and make it up to the people I’ve hurt, depression will never be an excuse for any of what happened."

PSP1G previously stated that the accusations made by Deme in her posts were "the truth" but also claimed that they both had made questionable decisions during their time together. He alleged she would brush off his "genuine" suicidal tendencies by telling him that she felt he was "copying her." Further, he accused her of physically abusing him as well as screaming at him.

