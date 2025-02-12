"Sponsored by the same crypto gambling casino": HasanAbi calls out xQc for supporting Drake after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar took center stage at the Super Bowl in a 13-minute performance featuring some of his most viral tracks from 2024, including the infamous Drake diss song, Not Like Us. Streamer Felix "xQc" reacted to the show and was not a fan of it. After expressing his views online, Twitch's HasanAbi criticized Felix's thoughts, highlighting the streamer's relationship with Drake.

For context, in November 2024, xQc and Canadian rapper Drake collaborated on a live stream hosted on Kick. The event, sponsored by the online casino Stake, featured both personalities engaging in gambling activities and included giveaways totaling $500,000.

Interestingly enough, the rapper used this platform to subtly reference his ongoing feud with Lamar as well.

Hasan referenced this collaboration in his thoughts against Felix, claiming that the streamer holds favoritism towards Drake:

"Why was he so mad? Like I get it, he did a whole collab with Drake, like they're besties and stuff, their sponsored by the same crypto-gambling casino. I just don't understand why you would go this hard."

Previously, xQc went on a rant about Kendrick's Super Bowl LIX show, suggesting that its symbolic elements and underlying messages were overly complex for a general audience. xQc argued that a halftime show should not present a "puzzle" for viewers to decipher and that if the performance's deeper meanings were missed, the responsibility lies with the performer, not the audience.

"The Stake contract includes a f**k Hasan clause": HasanAbi speaks on xQc's relationship with Drake and gambling

It should be noted that Drake has had a long-standing relationship with Stake.com. In 2022, the Canadian rapper partnered with the platform, a cryptocurrency-based online casino and sports betting website. This collaboration, reportedly valued at $100 million annually, involves Drake engaging in live-streamed gambling sessions, promoting Stake on social media, and hosting exclusive giveaways for fans.

Considering Drake's collaboration with streamers like xQc and Adin Ross on Kick, which is a Stake-backed platform, HasanAbi believes that streamers on the platform are required to pander to the rapper as part of a contractual obligation:

"The Stake contract includes a f**k Hasan clause and a glaze Drake clause? Yeah, I didn't even know there was a glaze Drake clause in there, but, I'm beginning to find out that there certainly is one."

In a 2024 Christmas streaming event, titled the Drizzmas Giveaway, Drake and Adin Ross collaborated to give away gifts to fans and charity.

