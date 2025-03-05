SSSniperwolf calls popular YouTuber a "weirdo pervert" for alleging that she "doesn't shower"

Controversial internet personality Alia "SSSniperwolf" has called popular YouTuber Nerd City a "weirdo pervert" in response to his recent allegations. For context, on March 2, 2025, Nerd City posted a 55-minute YouTube video in which he claimed that SSSniperwolf "doesn't shower."

In the video description, Nerd City seemed to correlate the content creator "bragging about not washing her hair" with narcissism. He elaborated:

"Grease Fire! SSSniperwolf brags about not washing her hair, and the images don't lie. How do hygiene and self-care connect to current theories about narcissistic personalities? What is the difference between NPD, narcissistic behavior, and a narcissistic personality style? Featuring shout-outs to Donald Trump and Kanye West.

"Nerdline S2E4 - Sub-types of Narcissism explained. In this Episode of Nerdline, we continue our coverage of SSSniperwolf, and look deeper into proposed sub-types of narcissism, including covert narcissism, somatic narcissism, and grandiose narcissism."

SSSniperwolf responded to Nerd City earlier today (March 5, 2025) with a series of X posts, claiming that a "grown man" was "obsessing over" whether or not she showers.

While giving a "backstory" for the YouTuber's recent content about her, the 33-year-old wrote:

"A grown man made an hour long video obsessing over whether I shower. I’m not making a ‘proof’ video for u, weirdo pervert. Backstory: He has dedicated several months if not years of his life watching my videos to take anything I say out of context in an attempt to diagnose me. This level of fixation is unsettling to dedicate that much time to a person you have never met or even interacted with."

What did YouTuber Nerd City say about SSSniperwolf in his recent video about her "not showering"?

At the beginning of Nerd City's video titled, SSSniperwolf doesn't shower, he suggested that the content creator does not bathe. While showing old videos of her wearing different wigs and explaining why she chose to wear them, Nerd City said:

"Our sources believe it's been more than a month since the last time she bathed. Turns out SSSniperwolf doesn't like to bathe. A long time ago, on a computer I'd probably throw away, I remember there were some visuals of dirty hair. She was, like, pulling her hair out to the side and backlighting it, like a spiderweb. She was calling herself to how soiled her hair was.

"And I also remember a makeup tutorial where she was drawing eyebrows on top of last night's makeup. So, I noticed the signs of something special."

Nerd City added:

"This is a strikingly intentional choice not to bathe. More than nine out of every 10 days, no shower. Throughout the entire span of her YouTube career."

Nerd City has yet to respond to SSSniperwolf's recent X posts.

