Stable Ronaldo thanks Logan Paul for fighting Bradley Martyn a day after he got slapped by the fitness influencer

Rani "Stable Ronaldo" from FaZe Clan recently posted a video on his X account with Logan Paul. In it, he is seen shaking Logan's hand while asking him if he had taken revenge on Bradley Martyn. Stable Ronaldo uploaded this video after the moment from his previous stream where Bradley slapped him at the gym. Logan and Bradley had reportedly engaged in an off-camera fight before this interaction with Rani.

In a previous stream, the FaZe Clan member jokingly grabbed Bradley's hat at the gym. When the Fortnite streamer didn't return it even after a few requests, Martyn slapped him. As a result of this interaction between the two, Rani was spotted in a following stream wearing an arm sling and a head bandage as part of a comedic act of being hurt. This was also one of the reasons why Stable Ronaldo can be seen wearing the arm sling and bandage in the clip with Logan Paul.

Bradley Martyn engages in off-camera fight with Logan Paul after clip slapping Stable Ronaldo goes viral

Recently Mike Majlak revealed in an X post by uploading a video that Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn had come together for an off-camera fight to put their pasts behind. The two were seen embracing each other after exchanging a few words. As Mike posted the clip on X, he applauded the two and said he had "massive respect" for them for trying to solve it and engage in the clash off-camera.

Although the fight's result was never revealed in the clip by either of the two fighters, fans and viewers speculate that Logan won considering the conversation between him and the FaZe member about "beating" Bradley.

The FaZe member has 3.1 million followers on Twitch and recently made headlines due to his claims about FaZe 'Rain's wheelchair condition being fake.