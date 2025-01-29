Streamer Chaeiry claims her Discord conversations with Destiny have been submitted to the police, provides a timeline of events

Streamer Chaeiry has updated the online community after alleging that Steven "Destiny" had recorded their intimate moment without her consent. For context, on January 22, 2025, Chaeiry took to X to claim that an intimate audio recording of hers had been taken without her consent and shared.

The following day (January 23, 2025), Kick streamer jstlk claimed to have learned from Chaeiry that she had filed a police report against Destiny:

"Chaeiry just said she filed a police case and that's what I can tell you guys. So, she filed a police case. That's it."

On January 28, 2025, Chaeiry shared a 22-second video from Destiny's comeback livestream in which he insinuated that none of the alleged victims had contacted him before they publicly discussed the situation. He said:

"I want to write up a list of all the people. Actually, hold on. Because there were some people that messaged me to, like, figure out, like, what was actually going on before they kinda decided to do all this crazy public stuff about it. I just want to read off a list of those people. Hold on. Okay... yeah, and that's all them. That was a little bit shocking as well. But okay."

Chaeiry responded to Destiny's statements by claiming that she contacted him ahead of time, adding that her Discord conversations with him were turned over to the police:

"Destiny, on stream yesterday, tells his audience no one messaged him to ask him what was going on before they went public. I did. Those Discord messages have been submitted to the police, so I will only provide a summary timeline and continue to avoid him and his fans baiting me into publicly posting messages, recordings, and names."

Chaeiry provides a timeline of events of her alleged conversations with Destiny

In the same X post, Chaeiry included a timeline of her alleged conversations with Destiny. According to her, on January 20, 2025, at 4:24 PM EST, she messaged the indefinitely banned Twitch personality to let him know she had received a recording of hers. In response, he supposedly "talked about himself and his problems for 25 minutes."

While claiming that the Kick streamer stopped responding after she messaged him at 4:57 PM EST to "refocus on her concerns," Chaeiry wrote:

"On 1/20/2025 (EST): I msg Destiny at 4:24pm to show him the DM I received about the recording of me. He responds and talks about himself and his problems for ~25 minutes. I msg Destiny at 4:57pm to refocus on my concerns - he stops replying. Destiny at 6:14pm posts a statement on his subreddit only regarding Pxie. I tweet at 7:57pm that I learned an intimate recording of me was taken and sent to someone without my consent. I tweet at 9:57pm clarifying the seriousness of my tweet and naming Destiny. I msg Destiny at 11:21pm upset he has still not responded. That msg goes through. I am blocked sometime shortly after that, and banned from his community."

In other news, on January 27, 2025, an individual named Stasia seemingly accused Destiny of sharing sexually explicit material without her consent.

