Swedish Twitch streamer Elajjaz raises $90K for charity by cross-country skiing

Swedish Twitch streamer Elias "Elajjaz" has managed to raise a whopping $90,000 for charity by partaking in Vasaloppet, the self-proclaimed world's biggest cross-country ski race. As part of the Vasaloppet Winter Week, the streamer completed the Öppet Spår Sunday race in sub-zero temperatures, with his charity campaign smashing past its initial goal of $80,000 and ending with $95,690 in donations.

Elajjaz completed over 90 kilometers or 56 miles worth of Cross-Country skiing in the Öppet Spår Sunday. The race began in the Swedish village of Berga and ended in the town of Mora.

Elajjaz is a variety content streamer with over 513,000 followers on his Twitch channel. His broadcasts consist of a wide variety of games, including Resident Evil 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The streamer also hosts Just Chatting broadcasts to connect with his viewers and interact with their chat messages on a one-on-one basis.

The entire race for charity was covered over two separate broadcasts by Elajjaz, totaling up to over 12 hours. The race, Öppet Spår Sunday, was held as part of the Vasaloppet week in February 2025, with individuals over the age of 17 being allowed to participate.

For placing first in the competitive Vasaloppet race this year, meant to be held on March 2, 2026, men and women — who will be partaking in separate categories — will be awarded a prize of 101,000 SEK, equivalent to 9,473 USD. The individual placing second will be awarded 50,000 SEK (4,689 USD), while the individual placing third will be given 30,000 SEK (2,813 USD).

In other news, the 2025 iteration of the ever-popular The Sidemen Charity Match is all set to take place in March, with the location of the match being confirmed to be Wembley Stadium in London. The event is set to feature members of the Sidemen alongside Twitch streamers and YouTube stars, including Kai Cenat, and Darren "IShowSpeed."

