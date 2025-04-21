"That's going to be expensive": Viewers react as FaZe Silky seemingly breaks Stable Ronaldo's $400K Porsche

A clip of FaZe Silky seemingly breaking fellow clan member Stable Ronaldo's Porsche has gone viral on social media on April 21, 2025. Silky was seen jumping on Ron's car, and the latter looked visibly concerned. In shock, Ron then went on to question Silky if his car had really been damaged.

The clip quickly gained traction on X, and a lot of fans reacted to the situation. It was shocking for everyone, as the Porsche cost a whopping $400K. X user @AMGCedes wrote:

"Bruh that's gonna be expensive as sh*t"

"Woo broke the most expensive part of the car too" wrote X user @StableCentral

"Silky been doin to much lately like quit forcing it" wrote X user @Joepescincasino

"That crunch sounded EXPENSIVE" wrote X user @ftkkyy

Who is FaZe Silky?

Silky's Twitch statistics (Image via TwitchTracker)

FaZe Silky, whose real name is Jerry Woo, is a prominent American Twitch streamer who joined the FaZe Clan in April 2024. He is best known for his engaging "Just Chatting" sessions and Grand Theft Auto V streams. This also helped him gain a massive following on his Twitch channel, which currently stands at over 750,000 followers.

While generally considered to have a charismatic personality, the streamer has faced criticism at times for his behaviour. He made the news when he faced a controversy involving his assistant, Said. Though the details of Said's termination are unavailable, it is alleged that it happened because he was involved in a situation with fellow clan members Lacy and Stable Ronaldo.

However, it is to be noted that Silky's assistant had previously shown gratitude towards the streamer for "saving" him.

Silky's streams attract an average of 7.1K viewers, with a peak viewership of over 36K. His channel has garnered over 24M watch hours, and he has covered 71 different games and titles.

