  • "The internet is quick to ship you": AMP Duke Dennis explains why he doesn't interact with women on stream

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Feb 14, 2025 08:47 GMT
Duke Dennis explains why he avoids female interaction on stream (Image via X/@nebulaclipped)
Duke Dennis (Image via X/@nebulaclipped)

Twitch star Duke Dennis has explained why he avoids interacting with women live on stream. Dennis is a core member of the AMP (Any Means Possible) streaming group and the oldest at 30 (the youngest being Kai Cenat, who is 23).

In a recent livestream, Dennis said he avoids female interaction in broadcasts to avoid sparking dating theories. He added that the internet is quick to jump to conclusions:

"I be trying to stay away from like, interacting with women because people will try to like, push you with somebody that you don't even know. I actually go out of my way to make sure that I am away and not in that type of light 'cause the internet is quick to ship you with people that you don't even know and it's kinda awkward."
Watch the clip here.

In November 2024, Dennis collaborated with YouTuber Quenlin Blackwell (2.34 million subscribers). However, this led to speculation that he was attempting to flirt with Blackwell.

What has AMP Duke Dennis said about relationships?

Duke Dennis is popular in the streaming community, boasting over 2.6 million followers on his Twitch channel. Naturally, fans are eager to keep tabs on his personal life. However, the AMP member has previously stated that he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

The streamer has been linked to a few names, but he has never openly spoken about them. However, he has shared his thoughts on relationships in general, discussing how he feels about them nowadays:

"Relationships are so f**king hard. You being attached to somebody is like, you being in a relationship with them, and now you are attached to them, everybody know y'all together. Now everything they do, even after y'all broke up, still got your name to it."
While Duke Dennis' relationship status remains unknown to the public, other AMP members are more open about theirs. For instance, Kai Cenat has publicly confirmed he is dating TikTok star Gabrielle Alayah, also known as "Gigi."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
