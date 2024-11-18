TheStockGuy claims there is no "adpocalpyse" after getting back ad revenue since disabling election tag on Twitch

On November 5, the United States of America witnessed Donald Trump win his second presidential term. The event, widely covered on Twitch, featured political tags related to the elections to help categorize the topic better. These tags fall under the new "Politics and Sensitive Social Issues" Content Classification Labels (CCL) issued by the platform around election time.

Recently, Twitch streamer Jason "TheStockGuy" shared some statistics that linked CCLs related to the US elections to rumors of an 'adpocalypse,' threatening the platform. In simple terms, an adpocalypse happens when creators receive a significant reduction in ad revenue due to advertisers pulling out from a particular platform.

In a November 18 broadcast, TheStockGuy claimed election-related CCLs were the reason behind the significant ad revenue drop for some creators, including himself.

Previously, TheStockGuy spoke about how he was facing issues with how much he makes via advertisements, stating that he saw an 85% drop in November. After some digging, he found that the political tags he used on his streams during the elections were the primary cause:

"So there's not a f**king adpocalypse. I never said there was an adpocalypse. I said that I'm being affected by other people's sh*t, so what did I do? I took off the election tag and guess what happened, my money came back. So sorry, drama frogs, who are like 'This is an adpocalypse', no it's not."

For context, Twitch released an official article elaborating on these new labels. The article stated that advertisers can "make better choices about the content they want to advertise next to." By choosing not to advertise alongside certain types of content, advertisers can avoid associating their ads with controversial material, thereby influencing the range of material their ads support.

TheStockGuy claims that election-related tags are the cause of Twitch's alleged "adpocalypse"

TheStockGuy streams under the Just Chatting section of Twitch, gaining a strong niche following of over 290,000 for providing educational content on stock markets, trading, and economic trends.

During the elections, he wished to analyze the stock market's reaction to the presidential race and used election-related tags on his streams.

Later, after removing these tags, his ad revenue went back to normal:

"I had a tag that said 'Election', because I had covered the market's reaction to the election, not politics, not personal politics, not policy, just the market's reaction. And so Friday before stream, I decided to take that tag off, 'Veteran' also just in case. Guess what, It came back!"

Other prominent streamers like FaZe's Kaysan, Lacy, and StableRonaldo also publicly stated that they faced issues with ads on Twitch. HasanAbi, a streamer known for his political commentary, spoke about this in a November 18 stream:

[Timestamp - 57:51]

"It doesn't even seem like there's a full-blown adpocalypse happening, there are some people who have been hit like Kaysan, but it seems like Lacy and Ronaldo and the others who were also claiming that their ad revenues were getting targeted were just memeing, they were just trying to clip-farm."

Like TheStockGuy, Hasan claimed that CCLs were the main cause for ad revenue tanking for some streamers. He also mentioned Kaysan's case, who recently stated his channel was demonetized for having "Iran" as a tag in a livestream.

