"They added sound effects": Kai Cenat claims the crowd made "no noise" during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Twitch star Kai Cenat's claims about the crowd's reaction during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show have gone viral. During a livestream on February 11, 2025, the New Yorker reacted to a YouTube video of Kendrick Lamar's performance at the annual sporting event.

When Kai Cenat heard the crowd cheer in response to the rapper's show, he claimed it was "added" in post-production:

"Okay. Oh, my god! They added sound effects to this NFL s**t. Oh, my f**king god! All right. So, right here, there was no sound. I just heard crowd sounds, on my life, right here, there was no sound. F**k! They added crowd effects? I did not know that!"

Kai Cenat opens up about his experience at Super Bowl LIX and claims the crowd remained silent during Kendrick Lamar's performance

During the same Twitch broadcast, Kai Cenat discussed his Super Bowl LIX experience. While claiming that the crowd was "making no noise" during Kendrick Lamar's performance, the two-time Streamer of the Year winner stated:

"Kendrick Lamar came out, word to my mother, if anybody was there, y'all know what it was anyway, y'aaa felt it. Crowd was making no noise. This is me being honest. I was there. The loudest times that they made... the loudest times that the crowd was... I think him being shown for the first time. SZA. Samuel L. Jackson being shown for the first time. And then, Not Like Us."

Kai Cenat then opined on Kendrick Lamar's playlist during the halftime show, saying:

"I honestly feel like... some of the songs, he should have switched out for more. You feel me? For, like, another song or some s**t. There were some songs on there that I was like, 'Damn, he could've switched that out for, like, this. This one's fire here, this one's fire there.' Right?"

Furthermore, the 23-year-old claimed that the "vibes" during Lamar's performance were "not good." He added:

"One thing I will say, though, although the vibes were not good, the crowd was not, I don't even think, like, bro, they were just not f**king with the performance. Like, up until Not Like Us. But what I will say is... the symbolism behind that performance was top-tier. I'm not going to lie."

In addition to Kai Cenat, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" commented on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, claiming that "only White people hated it".

