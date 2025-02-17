"They caused the problem": Asmongold wants Keemstar to issue correction to post about Kick streamers allegedly getting harassed in Japan

Zack "Asmongold" wants internet personality Keemstar to issue an update or correction to the @DramaAlert's X post dated February 16, about Kick streamers supposedly getting harassed in Japan. The clip shows an altercation between Japanese locals and two Kick streamers named GaganTV and LordHito.

The DramaAlert post, which has garnered almost 200K views on X, was captioned in a way that insinuates Americans are being "attacked" in Japan due to past nuisance streamers like Johnny Somali. The caption reads:

"Americans are being attacked in Japan because live streamers have been causing so much disturbances."

Asmongold came across the clip on his February 16 Twitch stream and claimed that the Kick streamers were to blame, stating that they had "intentionally antagonized" the locals but posted about being harassed online:

"This is not something like Kick streamer racism thing. These people intentionally went and antagonized somebody and then the people reacted to that. Everything was fine, it's not like these people were run down for being Kick streamers. They caused the problem and then they posted the clip of them being attacked."

Asmongold further asked Keemstar, the proprietor of @DramaAlert, to issue an update correcting this and claimed the clip might give the wrong impression that Japanese people are being "too aggressive for no reason":

"Keem's got to do an update on this. He really does, so that people don't get the wrong idea about Japanese people being too aggressive for no reason. Because that's not true."

Asmongold seemingly praises Keemstar and calls him fair

Keemstar is an internet personality who owns the social media account, DramaAlert, which is known for posting stories about streamers, esports, and pop culture. The commentator has been vocal about a lot of drama surrounding content creators in the past and was one of the biggest critics of Rosanna Pansino last year when she leveled several allegations against MrBeast.

Asmongold seemingly praised Keemstar, claiming that he is fair despite reporting some "bullsh*t":

"You know he won't? No, no. I think Keem has done a pretty good job. Like, yeah, he might report some bullsh*t, right? But he tries to be fair, I think he has done better. And that's just me, that's just me. That's what I think, that's my opinion."

A viewer stated that Keemstar "likes to rage bait" but then he also faces the "double rage bait":

"He likes to rage bait, that's fine. You can rage bait, but then you get the double rage bait. Where you post again and say, 'Wait a minute, hold up. Actually, it was justified and they totally deserved that sh*t.'"

Readers should note that Kick streamers have been receiving a lot of backlash for creating a nuisance in Asian countries, such as Japan and South Korea over the past year. A notable example is Johnny Somali, who was indicted by the authorities for creating a disturbance at a place of business.

