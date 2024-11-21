YouTuber Logan Paul has faced a new set of accusations from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for cryptocurrency scams that allegedly occurred at multiple points throughout his online career. The allegations came out via a news report published by the corporation and in that report, Logan agreed to answer queries related to the scams in an interview.

Little did the BBC know, his cooperation was all part of an elaborate set-up. In a recent YouTube video, Paul deployed a doppelganger to take the interview on his behalf, but before this, he set the tone by leveling his own claims against the BBC, which centered around allegations of pedophilia:

"The British media conglomerate that you might know because they've been platforming predators for the past 50 years. [I've] got a list - Jimmy Savell, Chris Denning, Chris Langham, Jonathan King, Rolf Harris, Stuart Hall, and currently Huw Edwards, all of them convicted of sexual offenses most of them involving minors."

He then went on to elaborate a bit on the case of Huw Edwards, a former BBC presenter, who has faced accusations of grooming, paying a teenager for explicit images, and inappropriate online conduct, leading to his resignation from the broadcasting company in 2024.

Additionally, Logan maintained his previous stance, claiming he did nothing wrong with respect to the cryptocurrency scams, like CryptoZoo, reported by the BBC:

"You put the words 'Logan Paul Crypto' and 'scammer' in the same sentence, you got yourself a never-ending gold mine of YouTube views. I get it, but as I said before, and I will maintain, I did not scam anyone. I made $0 off these CryptoZoo scam allegations." (Timestamp - 2:26)

Following this, Logan Paul went after the interviewer scheduled to ask him questions, Matt Shea, a British documentary filmmaker associated with journalistic organizations like the BBC and VICE.

Logan Paul pranks the BBC with a doppelganger

Initially, Matt seemingly did not notice that he was speaking to a look-alike. A couple of minutes into the prank, Matt realized something was off and asked to see the real Logan Paul.

Instead of Logan appearing, a mob of protestors appeared chanting claims of pedophilia against the BBC:

"BBC is vile! They hire pedophiles!" (Timestamp - 5:50)

After Logan's doppelganger, @not_logan_paul, claimed that Matt's personal Gmail account was linked to an adult website, he got up and left, visibly upset.

The protest did not stop, though. As the BBC crew was leaving the facility, the mob went up on the roof with their signs, continuing their chants. To wrap it up, Paul said he would donate $50,000 to the "Inspiring Children Foundation," which focuses on helping children in need.

How did the BBC react to Logan Paul's Doppelganger Prank?

The BBC's initial report featured their crew's experience investigating Logan Paul, highlighting how the YouTuber refused to appear for the interview himself:

"...When our crew arrived, a Logan Paul lookalike turned up in the YouTuber’s place, shortly followed by a crowd shouting abuse about the BBC."

Adding to this, the report claims that the broadcasting conglomerate received a letter from Paul, threatening legal action:

"Minutes after abandoning the interview, we received a lawyer’s letter on behalf of Paul, warning us of the possible consequences if we published our findings."

However, as of this writing, Paul has not taken any legal action against the BBC.

