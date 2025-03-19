"This is insane": Fans shocked as Will Smith appears on Plaqueboymax's In The Booth livestream and makes song in one take

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" has taken the internet by storm after Hollywood star Will Smith made an appearance on his popular In The Booth livestream. Several moments from the special broadcast surfaced on social media, but one in particular has gone viral.

In a one-minute-26-second clip posted on X, Smith managed to sing and create a song in one take. Plaqueboymax was left speechless by the Global Globe award-winning personality's musical abilities.

Hundreds of fans on Elon Musk's social media platform have shared their thoughts on Smith's performance on the FaZe Clan member's livestream.

"I did not know he could do this, this is insane 🔥," X user @yoxics commented.

"Fresh Prince is back like that 👌," X user @Pharaoh_stunner wrote.

On the other hand, X user @Capsizing__ believed that the livestream moment was "scripted and cringe."

"Nah this is so scripted and cringe 🤣 Bring in surprise guest CHRIS ROCK …. Really get the stream going 💀," @Capsizing__ remarked.

There are many more pertinent reactions to the clip on X.

"if he didn’t have this already written and memorized then this is insane talent," @ilySalt posted.

"All yall saying staged just don’t know how easy it is when ur actually good. None of yall favorites from today era could do this," @sammiewalk97978 wrote.

"Ya must of forgot will had them banger back then," @xNoLimitSkillz stated.

"some of yall really gotta listen to the music he did in the 90s' and 00's, Its good," @Turirod16 wrote.

Will Smith claims he watches Plaqueboymax's Twitch streams during his spare time

Another video from Plaqueboymax and Will Smith's collaboration was posted on X, in which the 56-year-old celebrity claimed to watch the FaZe Clan member's livestream in his spare time.

When Plaqueboymax asked Smith what he did during his time off, he replied:

"I be watching you. I see what you're doing, that's why I am here because I like what you're doing."

The Twitch streamer responded:

"I appreciate you, bro! Real s**t!"

In addition to Will Smith, several prominent figures have appeared on Plaqueboymax's In the Booth livestreams, including British rapper Central Cee, American musician Akon, and most recently, Kevin Gates.

