"This kid going to jail aged 13" - Fans react as young streamer reportedly makes $30,000 following an alleged pump and dump crypto scheme

The streaming community is never too far away from the crypto scene. The latest development in this regard involves a young streamer called the "$Kid" on X.com. He has allegedly engaged in a 'pump-and-dump' by creating a supposed meme coin (cryptocurrency) called 'Quant.'

For those unaware, a pump-and-dump scheme is usually considered fraud. It involves the creator (in this case, $Kid) spreading misleading information to create a buying craze that will drive ("pump") up the price of a stock/crypto token. The creator will then proceed to sell their shares at a profit.

Allegedly, the child streamer made around $30K from this coin, after which his reaction during the livestream went viral. Watch it here:

This viral clip also garnered several comments from the online community. One user joked about how he might end up in jail:

"I cant stop laughing bro this kid going to jail aged 13," said @RealQuickMis

Here are some other reactions:

"He's gonna regret that decision for the rest of his life. The coin is at 30 million now," said @ilySalt

"Bro doing financial fraud in school days," said @EpicFunnyShots

"Bro just made 30k just like that," said @FreeAgen_

Young streamer alleged to have engaged in 'pump-and-dump' scheme creates two new coins

The young streamer, who allegedly created a pump token called Quant (or $Quant), launched Pump Fun and live-streamed himself executing a rug pull. Unsurprisingly, this has drawn significant criticism from the community.

The streamer has allegedly created two additional meme coins named $LUCY (after his dog) and $SORRY (as a joke following the rug pull). Some users have shared the valuation of these tokens. According to verified user The Dude (@thedude0ne), the valuations are as follows:

The crypto coins have allegedly shot up in price (Image via X/The Pump)

The graph of the $Quant coin clearly shows a sharp rise in its valuation. Blockchain history reveals that some users have sold the coin, making profits of up to $500K:

Users made hundreds of thousands of dollars from $Quant (Image via dexscreener.com)

It is unclear whether the streamer will face any punitive action for this. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has advised users not to engage with such tokens and has provided an option for individuals to file complaints regarding potential fraud.

