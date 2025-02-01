"This sh*t is so gross": Fans criticize Shroud for seemingly promoting gambling during charity livestream

Veteran streamer and former esports player Michael "Shroud" is hosting a month-long charity event called Fragathon. Shroud has roped in Boxed.gg as the sponsor for the event. The website hosts various trading card games, including Anime-themed ones. On his stream, Shroud was seen seemingly gambling on a particular card opening segment on the website. Watch the clip here:

Trending

It looked like the streamer had splashed $600 in the card opening game. A video of this moment, which was shared on the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, garnered strong responses from the community. One user labeled the action as "gross," writing:

"This sh*t is so gross," said u/BigSmooth3503.

Shroud is often considered among the most-loved streamers on the internet. However, his recent stream prompted criticism:

"How the mighty have fallen. Didn't he sh*t on poor Dokibird in the Tournament as well? What the heck happened to him?" said u/LeeCooRizz.

Some users noticed that the in-website currency was represented by a diamond-shaped symbol. This is also seen in Stake.com:

"That same diamond symbol is used by so many crypto gambling websites, most notably Stake," said u/Dopa-Down_Syndrome

Here are some other reactions to Shroud's move:

"Oh it's this bad. I thought by the title of the previous thread he just took a random gamba sponsor. But this is literally targeted towards children," said u/againwiththisbs

"Someone donated $100 and asked Lupo to open a box on the site, and he swiftly and confidently refused numerous times," said u/toby30356

Twitch streamer Shroud and DrLupo host charity stream for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

Shroud has also launched a fundraising team for the ongoing Fragathon event on his Twitch channel, with fellow streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" joining as a guest participant. All proceeds from the stream will be donated to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to support the fight against childhood cancers and pediatric diseases.

As of this writing, the stream has raised an impressive $574K (and counting) for charity. Today (February 1, 2025) marks Day 23 of the event, which will continue for another month, allowing the total amount to grow even further.

DrLupo, in particular, is well known for his charity fundraising efforts. Between 2018 and 2022, he raised over $13 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through a mix of group and personal charity streams and fundraising drives.

Despite it being for a good cause, the streaming community has had doubts regarding the choice of sponsor for the Fragathon event. Additionally, Boxed has reportedly faced backlash for allegedly failing to deliver the promised cards in real life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback