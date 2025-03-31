TommyInnit confirms Minecraft Movie will honor Technoblade, fans rejoice

UK YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and Minecraft creator Tommy "TommyInnit" has confirmed that the upcoming Minecraft movie will include a Technoblade reference. Alexander "Technoblade" is often considered one of the faces of the Minecraft community; he tragically passed away in June 2022. He died due to cancer, specifically metastatic sarcoma.

A Minecraft Movie, released globally on April 4, 2025, is said to include an easter egg involving the late gamer. Fellow Minecraft gamer TommyInnit heavily suggested this and wrote:

"Man, the techno reference thank you @Minecraft"

This naturally sparked some excited reactions from the fans as well. Here are some of the replies:

"Wait really??? oh my god," said @icytruce

"It greatly matters to us," said @Kiraversegame

"Is this movie actually going to be making me cry after i have been crapping on it for ages?" said @povdiors

"It means so much to the community you let us know it was there," said @susanfox

"Don’t say I’m gonna be crying when I see the movie," said @dayssincetommy

Minecraft producer speaks on whether there will be a Technoblade reference in A Minecraft Movie

Twitch streamer TommyInnit was recently present in London’s Leicester Square for A Minecraft Movie's red carpet premiere. The streamer had the chance to chat with some of the individuals involved with the movie, including one of the producers, Torfi Frans Olafsson.

During the interview with Olafsson, TommyInnit asked:

"You said you have not spoken about this in any interview, but I feel like it's probably good to talk with me. Is there a Technoblade reference in the film?"

Olafsson confirmed that the film will indeed honor the memory of the late YouTuber:

"Yes. That felt like the right thing to do, and you gonna have to see it too."

TommyInnit replied:

"That is awesome. Thank you."

Spoiler Alert: This post contains a spoiler from the film

Fans have also shared a glimpse of the film featuring Technoblade. Those familiar with the game will recognize that he often used a pig avatar wearing a crown. This same imagery appears in the film, and some fans have captured and shared it on X:

Despite Technoblade's passing in 2022, his channel, which has over 18 million subscribers, still sporadically uploads videos. These videos are managed by his father (aka Technodad). The late YouTuber's farewell video, posted after his tragic demise, has garnered over 100 million views.

