TommyInnit says Dream's X post about Dream SMP reunion was worse than his grandfather's death

Minecraft star Thomas "TommyInnit's" social media post about Clay "Dream" has gone viral. On April 3, 2025, TommyInnit took to X to disclose that his grandfather had died. He also shared Dream's April 1, 2025, social media post in which the latter joked about announcing the Dream SMP server, which was officially shut down on April 10, 2023.

Here's what the Florida native posted on April Fool's Day:

"Excited to announce the Dream SMP reunion!"

In response, TommyInnit stated that Dream's announcement of the reunion of Dream SMP members was worse than the death of his grandfather:

"I spent yesterday holding my Grandfather’s hand as he exhaled his last breath and this tweet is still the worst moment of my week"

TommyInnit's response to Dream's April Fool's Day post, which has now received over 3.3 million views (Image via x.com/tommyinnit)

The Briton's X post has garnered over 143,000 likes, eliciting reactions from more than 876 netizens. While some thought TommyInnit was "joking," others were displeased with his social media post.

"1. People deal with grief differently and some people crack jokes about it as a way of coping. 2. This tweet is very clearly hyperbolic, he’s being dramatic on purpose guys. It’s a joke." X user @Butterfly986677 wrote.

"the famous tommy innit making jokes about the death of family members all bc he couldn’t handle an april fools joke." X user @Amocityy commented.

"Homie if this is the worst thing in your week AT ALL, not even to mention the other thing is a passing of a relative (sorry for your loss) you need to log your terminally online ass off for a WHIIIIIIIIIIILE. If Dream is ever your biggest concern, you failed at life." X user @Relavver remarked.

Dream eventually responded to TommyInnit, expressing sympathy for the content creator's grandfather's death:

"I’m sorry for your loss, I lost both of my grandfathers unexpectedly this last year and it was terrible. I’m happy to know you got to spend his final moments with him, and hope you are doing okay."

Dream and TommyInnit's feud briefly recapped

In January 2025, Dream and TommyInnit became embroiled in a massive feud after Clay posted a seemingly offensive meme about Dream SMP "stans" having to choose between "growing up" and "becoming a re*arded TommyInnit fan."

Fellow Minecraft streamer Tobias "Tubbo" weighed in on the situation and chose to defend Thomas, claiming that he was one of the Dream SMP members who was not a "spineless creator."

Dream eventually hosted a livestream on January 12, 2025, where he discussed various aspects of his conflict with TommyInnit, including why he decided to message his mother and how he responded to Tubbo's allegations.

On the same day, TommyInnit posted a now-private YouTube video titled "Dream," in which he called out and criticized the 25-year-old for using the meme with the word "re*ard" in it. Furthermore, Thomas accused Clay of being sexist and harassing his mother when she was going through a difficult time in her life.

