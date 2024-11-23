"Tons of examples of him intentionally manipulating things" - MrBeast insinuates he could sue DogPack404

Internet star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently sat down for an interview with YouTuber Oompaville and discussed the multiple accusations against him, particularly those raised by DogPack404. For context, DogPack404 released a series of videos in July and August 2024, in which he accused the content creator of faking videos and hiring a sexual predator, among other things.

In the interview, released on November 22, 2024, MrBeast said DogPack404's videos, which he labeled "misleading," negatively impacted his business:

"There are tons of examples of him intentionally manipulating things to not be true and posting it online. He made an hour and 27-minute video, and an hour of it was flat-out manipulation and lies that caused a lot of harm to my business. I have people pull out millions of dollars and tell me that it was because of his (Dogpack404) videos."

Trending

MrBeast also hinted that he may take legal action against DogPack404:

"I don't want to be put into this situation but (I) probably gonna have to (sue him). What do you do, if someone is just spreading misinformation about you and causing harm to your business.

"They're not done drafting it up (the legal notice), but once they're done, more than likely."

Expand Tweet

"They recommended that I not talk about drama" - MrBeast explains why he was silent during the Ava Kris Tyson controversy

Days before the allegations from DogPack404 surfaced, MrBeast and his team were already involved in a controversy involving Ava Kris Tyson. This controversy stemmed from accusations of grooming against Tyson.

MrBeast recently shared the results of an internal investigation into the matter, conducted by an independent firm, which found that the allegations of sexual misconduct were baseless.

Speaking about the situation in the Oompaville interview, the YouTube star stated:

"Part of that investigation was that they recommended that I not talk about drama because of my influence on witnesses or ex-employees. I told them, 'Okay, I will wait till the investigation is over.' It was a week before the DogPack404 video came out.

Expand Tweet

"In my head, it was gonna last like two or three weeks. It ended up taking a couple of months combing through all the documents, interviews and everything. Just took away longer than I thought."

At the time of writing, DogPack404 has not issued any official response to the potential lawsuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback