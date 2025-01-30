"Transphobia is bad": Pokimane shares social media post in support of trans rights, gets mixed reactions from followers

Popular Twitch streamer and content creator Imane "Pokimane" recently shared posts on social media platform X expressing her support for trans rights. While her message didn’t reference any specific political news, it came just one day after US President Donald Trump’s order to limit gender-affirming care for minors in the country. This executive order follows his earlier directive banning transgender individuals from serving in the military.

On January 29, 2025, Pokimane condemned transphobia in a post on X:

"transphobia is bad"

She followed up with another message, emphasizing that trans rights are human rights:

"forgot to add. trans rights are human rights"

Her posts about trans rights (Image via @pokimanelol/X)

Conversations around transgender issues and trans rights have been especially prominent on social media in recent weeks, particularly following President Trump’s executive orders.

Pokimane’s posts received significant engagement and support from many of her followers.

"Thank you for clarifying, we weren’t sure of your opinion on the topic. Fortunately for everyone, it was the right opinion," @ColeCxle wrote.

"Respecting others isn’t hard. If it is, that’s a you problem," another X user posted.

Kick streamer Ac7ioNman also expressed his support for Pokimane's stance and shared that one of his relatives is transgender:

"People fear what they don’t understand. My cousin Cory is transgender, it’s just a confusing situation, and it’s hard to understand. I love him just as much as I would if he wasn’t transgender," wrote @Ac7ionMan.

However, some users also disagreed with Pokimane's take.

One X user, who claimed to be a long-time follower of the Twitch star, expressed their intention to unfollow her because of her support for trans rights.

"Oh no, not you too! The liberal brainrot is out of control. Unfollowing as a long-time fan," @lightbenderleia posted.

The streamer responded firmly, encouraging the user to unfollow her if they harbor hate based on identity:

"feel free to unfollow. i personally don’t want anyone in my community who might hate on others, especially based off their gender or identity."

Pokimane says she has worked with LGBTQ+ charities and will continue to speak for community's rights

Pokimane is one of the most influential women in the streaming industry. While she typically stays away from political content, she previously hosted Bernie Sanders alongside other content creators before the US elections in 2024.

After her post on trans rights, a fan on X asked the Canadian-Moroccan personality to take further action, such as holding subathons to raise funds for trans charities:

"Can you do more then, Poki? A simple post on X doesn't do much. You have a huge reach and voice. Please have a pro Trans Subathon to show you really stand up for what you believe in!"

In response, the Twitch star highlighted her past involvement with LGBTQ+ charities and organizations and reiterated her commitment to using her platform to uplift marginalized voices:

"i've publicly worked with + privately donated to LGBTQ+ charities and organizations (especially the trevor project) numerous times and will continue to use my platform and voice when i can!"

Political discussions have become increasingly popular on Twitch, and they often spark debate due to the sensitive nature of the topics. Twitch recently introduced a new label classification to help distinguish such streams from others.

