Tristan Tate responds after Valkyrae calls out the "red pill" men for their comments towards the LGBTQ+ community

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" has once again garnered attention on social media after she shared her thoughts on the "red pill" men. On November 16, 2024, videos from the most recent episode of her podcast, Press ESC, surfaced on X. In it, podcast host Alythuh discussed witnessing a "wave of red pill young men" who expressed their contentious opinions.

Alythuh said:

"I saw, like, there's just this new wave of red pill... are we allowed to get, like, critical? There's just a new wave of red pill young men just talking about women, taking away our rights, and I don't know, it's just making... okay."

In response, Valkyrae stated that it was "not all men," but rather a "vocal minority." According to the 100 Thieves co-owner, certain members of the red pill movement "came out happy and proud" after the 2024 US Presidential Election results.

She elaborated:

"It's not all men. It's just the ones that are like... it's the vocal minority. But after the results of the election, I'm seeing a lot of people come out and be so happy and proud of just... what's been happening. It just breaks my heart so much. It makes me so sad. I just feel really bad for a lot of people... gay people, trans people."

On the same day, X user @raymo_g shared the streamers' video on the platform, writing:

"Valkyrae calls out Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako, and Myron for having no empathy towards the LGBTQ community and spreading 'hate' towards women."

In response to this, Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, wrote:

"Who?"

Valkyrae responds to Tristan Tate with a question mark, after "Top G's" brother asks "who" she is

Later that day, Valkyrae replied to Tristan Tate's tweet with a question mark. She also revealed that the 36-year-old followed her on X, despite questioning "who" she is:

In response, Tristan claimed to have followed the YouTube streamer on X after she mentioned Andrew Tate. Stating that he "stood by his question," the controversial internet personality wrote:

"Yes. I followed you after you mentioned Andrew, and respectfully this is the only clip of you I have ever seen. I stand by my question. I follow many people who disagree with my brother and I. I like seeing both sides of the spectrum on my X feed."

This is not the first time that a video from the Press ESC podcast has gone viral on X. On November 11, 2024, a podcast segment surfaced on the social media platform, in which Valkyrae discussed how she ended up with a bloody face after consuming MDMA.

