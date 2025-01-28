  • home icon
  Twitch bans DJ Akademiks days after controversy about talking to a minor

Twitch bans DJ Akademiks days after controversy about talking to a minor

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jan 28, 2025 18:24 GMT
DJ Akdemiks has been banned from Twitch (Image via YouTube/DJ Akademiks, twitch.tc/akademiks)

Twitch streamer and music personality Livingston "DJ Akademiks" has received a ban from Twitch days after being involved in a controversy. For those unaware, he faced grooming allegations after making sexual remarks towards a minor during a broadcast. Despite this, no official reason has been announced for the ban thus far.

As reported by @StreamerBans on X, DJ Akademiks received a ban from Twitch on January 28, 2025, making this his fifth from the Amazon-owned platform. Any attempt to open the streamer's Twitch channel now leads to a message stating "unavailable."

DJ Akademiks receives ban from Twitch days after grooming allegations emerged

DJ Akademiks is an internet personality often known for creating content revolving around the music industry, specifically in the hip-hop genre. He is often seen providing commentary and his opinions on news and drama involving music artists and celebrities during his broadcasts.

The reason behind DJ Akademiks' ban from the platform has not been officially revealed so far. However, his recent interaction with a 15-year-old Twitch streamer is being speculated by some to be a contributing factor. The streamer has since addressed this controversy, taking "responsibility" for the act and stating that he should "do better."

However, this is not the first time DJ Akademiks has received a ban from the platform. He was also banned in October 2024 for reasons yet undisclosed. Many at the time assumed that it was due to him hosting Kick streamer Adin Ross, who has been indefinitely banned from Twitch.

After he was called out by Plaqueboymax on the matter, DJ Akademiks claimed that people were "kicking his back" in light of the controversy surrounding him. Furthermore, he vowed to not host content related to Plaqueboymax on his channel while stating he did not "need" to be featured on Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, or Plaqueboymax's broadcasts.

