Twitch bans Erobb221 for copyright violation amid jigsaw puzzle marathon

Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" was banned by Twitch on January 28, 2025, for copyright violation according to his channel page. The StreamerBans automated bot on X noted that this was Eric's second ban. While the length of the suspension has not been revealed, it happened during the streamer's ongoing 1,000-piece black jigsaw puzzle marathon.

Erobb221 has yet to address the reason for the ban, but the disclaimer on his official Twitch page notes that all content from his channel was removed after a DMCA claim was reported by the relevant copyright holders.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder." reads the disclaimer on his Twitch page.

"Hope it's permanent": Tyler1 says Erobb221 might have intentionally gotten banned from Twitch to not finish the jigsaw puzzle marathon

Erobb221's brother, popular Twitch streamer, Tyler "Tyler1" reacted to the ban with a joke after taking a break from playing Hardcore World of Warcraft where he is the guild leader of OnlyFangs.

Tyler1 joked about his brother's ban being permanent:

"Erobb got banned? Wait, why is Erobb banned? GGs hope it's permanent."

After he had asked the question about why Erobb221 got banned, Tyler1 claimed that he might have intentionally triggered a copyright strike on his Twitch channel to avoid completing the 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle:

"He was watching South Park on stream? What if he got banned on purpose to not finish the puzzle?"

Many people in the community seemed to agree and have speculated whether Erobb221 got nationally banned. After the news that he was banned on Twitch was posted on r/LivestreamFail, some Redditors claimed the same.

"You just know he filed a false DMCA claim on himself to get out of doing the puzzle." claimed @Ikuu.

Others thought it was because the Twitch streamer was watching YouTube videos from Outdoor Boys.

"Outdoor Boys youtube is ruthless with DMCA claims," said @sodaG123.

Others claimed that Erobb221 would have to restart the jigsaw puzzle challenge because of the ban.

"Reminder that he needed to finish this 1000 piece black puzzle in 1 stream. When he's back from his however long ban, he will have to restart. The run is absolutely invalid." wrote @Danasaer.

The Twitch streamer has yet to address the Twitch ban and it is unclear how long it would last.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback