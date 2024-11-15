Twitch categorizes the term "Zionist" as a possible slur amid accusations of anti-Semitism

Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch has updated its Hateful Conduct policy to categorize the term "Zionist" as a potential slur that could be used to demean certain groups based on their "background or religious beliefs."

This change comes weeks after United States congressman Ritchie Torres sent a letter to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, expressing concerns about the rise of anti-Semitism on the platform, particularly singling out political commentator HasanAbi.

A relevant part of Twitch's official blog post regarding the use of the term "Zionist" states:

"As part of our Hateful Conduct policy, we prohibit the use of terms that may not be harmful or abusive in isolation, but can be used as a slur or to denigrate others in certain contexts. In line with that approach, starting today, using the term 'Zionist' to attack or demean another individual or group of people on the basis of their background or religious belief is against our rules."

Twitch lays outs rules on how to use the term "Zionist" in Hateful Conduct policy Update

While Twitch is primarily known as a premier video game streaming platform, it also hosts a significant amount of political debate and commentary. Dedicated political channels, such as HasanAbi, regularly cover breaking news and discuss sensitive issues like the conflict in Gaza.

The platform first faced accusations of anti-Semitism from H3 podcast host Ethan Klein, who criticized Twitch for lifting suspensions on controversial channels belonging to Sneako and Fresh and Fit, whom he claims are anti-Semitic.

Klein also alleged that CEO Dan Clancy harbors anti-Semitic sentiments in a viral speech. Since then, other allegations against the platform have emerged, including the aforementioned congressional letter.

Twitch's decision to add "Zionist" to its Hateful Conduct policy appears to be a direct response to these accusations. However, the platform has clarified that the term "Zionist" is not entirely banned from the website, as it refers to a political movement. The official press release notes that streamers can still use the term to show their support or criticize the movement:

"We recognize that “Zionist” and “Zionism” also refer to a political movement. Using the term to refer to the political movement, whether in a supportive or critical way, does not violate our Hateful Conduct policy.

"Comments regarding Zionism that are about the political movement, including criticisms, do not violate our Hateful Conduct Policy. Comments that call for violence against Zionism as a political movement, or comments that would otherwise violate our policies, are not allowed."

Here are the two expamples used in the guidelines:

Prohibited example: Zionist [name of animal].

Allowed example: Zionist settlers keep encroaching Palestinian borders

Earlier this month, Dan Clancy refuted the allegations of anti-Semitism, claiming that Twitch does not condone any form of discriminatory behavior. The platform's new Hateful Conduct policy seems to be part of its ongoing efforts to address these accusations.

