Twitch psychiatrist Dr. K calls Pirate Software "arrogant" to his face

Twitch streamer and psychiatrist Dr. K, aka HealthyGamer_GG, did an online interview with Pirate Software, aka Thor, on May 2, 2025, and clips of the doctor calling the latter "arrogant" have gone viral on social media websites like X and Reddit.

In the clip, Pirate Software claimed that statements he has made about his past career in the gaming industry on his livestreams get "misconstrued as arrogance" by many people online and said:

"I think that sometimes the things that I talk about in regard to those types of things [his past career at Blizzard] are misconstrued as arrogance or boasting, when in reality I am just trying to give context."

Dr. K, however, appeared to disagree with Thor and counterclaimed that his words about being misconstrued were "the most arrogant statement":

"So, I think that that is the problem right there. I want you to listen to this phrase: 'This gets misconstrued as arrogance, but in reality it's this.' That is the most arrogant statement on the planet, bro."

Pirate Software laughed off this statement, and noted that he doesn't it that way:

"Okay, I don't see it that way, but alright."

Dr. K from HealthyGamer_GG doubled down on his assertion and claimed that the Twitch streamer was wrong:

"So you don't see it that way. You're wrong."

The clip has garnered much attention online and went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The Twitch clip has garnered over 100K views in a few hours. Here are some general reactions from Reddit calling out Pirate Software.

"Lmao bro really replied to a statement about him being arrogant with arrogance," claimed one Redditor.

"Man I hope he gets some real therapy like what the heck was that response lmao," wrote another.

Dr. K claims Pirate Software's statements on live stream rubbed him "the wrong way"

In addition to the clip about arrogance, another section from the live stream that has also garnered a lot of attention online is the moment Dr. K stated that something about the conversation with Pirate Software on the broadcast had rubbed him "the wrong way."

After talking to him for a couple of hours, the psychiatrist stated that Pirate Software's statements during the session were dismissive and said:

"Over this whole conversation, over the last two hours, there's something about the way that I hear you talk that rubs me the wrong way. There is something about the way that you talk that seems dismissive."

In related news, Pirate Software accused other content creators of organizing "hate raids" against him earlier this year after a massive World of Warcraft drama.

