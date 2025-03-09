Twitch star iiTzTimmy announces breaking up with girlfriend and fellow streamer Aline

Twitch streamer Timothy "iiTzTimmy" recently announced the end of his relationship with his girlfriend and fellow streamer Aline. The streamer stated that the decision was mutual and that the two had decided to end things after having a conversation about their relationship in December 2024.

Ad

Talking about the realization he and Aline had about their relationship dynamics in the recent months, iiTzTimmy wrote in a post on X:

"I have a life update to share with yall. This was a really hard decision to make, but Aline and I have decided to end our relationship. This was a mutual decision made with respect and understanding. Back in December we sat down to talk and decided it was best for the both of us if we ended our relationship."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"An amazing person": iiTzTimmy announces break up with long time girlfriend Aline in a heartfelt post on X

iiTzTimmy and Aline had been dating for five years, since 2020. Over time, the two had become an iconic couple in the streaming industry, with viewers doting on the pair and their interactions together. In his announcement, Timothy praised Aline for her support over the years.

Ad

Talking about the positive impact the relationship had on his life in his post on X, iiTzTimmy expressed his gratitude for Aline:

"Aline is an amazing person... She has been someone I could rely on and has always supported me through the highs and lows. She was my rock and my best friend. Our relationship has been an impactful period of my life and although it didn't work out for us, I am super grateful to have crossed paths with Aline. I know she will continue to positively impact the lives of others, just like she did for me, and I wish nothing but the best for her and her future."

Ad

Speaking of streamers in relationships, Twitch star Kai Cenat became involved in one toward the end of last year (2024). However, fellow Twitch streamer Tylil claimed that Cenat had become inconsistent in his communication with him ever since he got into a relationship and expressed his disappointment with Kai while talking about the matter during a broadcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback