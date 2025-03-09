  • home icon
  • Twitch star iiTzTimmy announces breaking up with girlfriend and fellow streamer Aline

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 09, 2025 22:13 GMT
iiTzTimmy announced the end of his relationship with Aline through a post on X (Image via imsofti_/X)
Twitch streamer Timothy "iiTzTimmy" recently announced the end of his relationship with his girlfriend and fellow streamer Aline. The streamer stated that the decision was mutual and that the two had decided to end things after having a conversation about their relationship in December 2024.

Talking about the realization he and Aline had about their relationship dynamics in the recent months, iiTzTimmy wrote in a post on X:

"I have a life update to share with yall. This was a really hard decision to make, but Aline and I have decided to end our relationship. This was a mutual decision made with respect and understanding. Back in December we sat down to talk and decided it was best for the both of us if we ended our relationship."
"An amazing person": iiTzTimmy announces break up with long time girlfriend Aline in a heartfelt post on X

iiTzTimmy and Aline had been dating for five years, since 2020. Over time, the two had become an iconic couple in the streaming industry, with viewers doting on the pair and their interactions together. In his announcement, Timothy praised Aline for her support over the years.

Talking about the positive impact the relationship had on his life in his post on X, iiTzTimmy expressed his gratitude for Aline:

"Aline is an amazing person... She has been someone I could rely on and has always supported me through the highs and lows. She was my rock and my best friend. Our relationship has been an impactful period of my life and although it didn't work out for us, I am super grateful to have crossed paths with Aline. I know she will continue to positively impact the lives of others, just like she did for me, and I wish nothing but the best for her and her future."
Speaking of streamers in relationships, Twitch star Kai Cenat became involved in one toward the end of last year (2024). However, fellow Twitch streamer Tylil claimed that Cenat had become inconsistent in his communication with him ever since he got into a relationship and expressed his disappointment with Kai while talking about the matter during a broadcast.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
