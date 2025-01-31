Twitch streamer Jokerd's video about Pirate Software OnlyFangs drama flagged by YouTube for harassment and cyberbullying

Twitch streamer Jokerd's YouTube video covering the OnlyFangs drama involving Pirate Software was recently flagged by the Google-owned platform for violating its community guidelines, specifically its policies on harassment and bullying on the platform. The video, titled, Onlyfangs Biggest Fraud Has Been Exposed, And It's Hilarious, is now unavailable to watch.

The streamer was seen talking about the matter during a broadcast on January 31, 2025, stating:

"Wait, let me click review content to see what got striked down. It's the Pirate video. Yeah, harassment and cyberbullying policy. F. Well, there you go."

The message that Jokerd received regarding his YouTube video (Image via JokerdTV/Twitch)

The message that Jokerd received regarding his YouTube video (Image via JokerdTV/Twitch)

OnlyFangs is a World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore guild that is invite-only and available only for content creators. Twitch streamer Pirate Software, a member of the guild, went on a raid with other high-level characters. However, Pirate Software, who was playing a mage, was seen running away from mobs, which some have labeled as "roaching" behavior.

The entire drama has stirred up much discussion on not only Twitch but other platforms such as YouTube as well, where JokerdTV has comprehensively covered the topic. The streamer even showcased the message he received from YouTube regarding the policy violation that his video committed.

Now, the streamer can appeal the decision by the platform to strike the video down for policy violations and receive an optional training video to remove the warning he has received after 90 days.

Pirate Software himself has denied the allegations made against him and stated that he had been given the "run" instruction by the group's shot-caller and had decided to pull out due to having "low mana". Regardless, due to his doubling down on the matter and the drama continuing to escalate, Pirate Software was eventually kicked from the guild entirely.

