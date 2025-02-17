Twitch streamer Pinkchyu insists she "told the truth" about Tectone after he shares screenshot from a fan calling her the "lying GF"

Twitch streamers "John" Tectone and Pinkchyu found themselves in a drama-fueled exchange back in November 2024, when the latter made a series of allegations on social media, accusing an unnamed ex-partner of sexual and emotional abuse. John vehemently denied these allegations, and since then, the two have completely distanced themselves from each other.

Tectone broke the silence in January 2025, and now, he reposted a message from a former follower, who claimed that Pinkchyu's allegations were the reason behind their departure from his fanbase:

"I was a follower for three years, but the lying GF got into me and I unfollowed. I'm sorry that I didn't give you the benifit of the doubt."

About twelve hours later, Pinkchyu, seemingly in reaction to her ex's post, doubled down and let the internet know that she will always stand by her experience and her thoughts against Tectone:

"Just want to add. I told the truth. I know it sucks to hear I’m not afraid of bullies. Never let the loud minority keep you from getting justice and doing the right thing. Keep vigilant and your head up."

"You don't need to apologize": Tectone speaks on his situation with Pinkchyu

In his post, John took a diplomatic approach, playing both sides. Essentially, he believed that people are slowly coming around to "the truth of the situation," sending in messages expressing their support.

"I've actually gotten a lot of messages lately about this and seems like a lot of healing has been done. You don't need to apologize."

That being said, he did clarify that those who have decided to keep away in light of Pinkchyu's allegations are not at fault and have the right to act in their mind:

"I do not fault a single person for burning a bridge with me over their false realities they've believed... If I was in your shoes maybe I would've acted the same way."

In January, Tectone addressed the issue again, accusing Pinkchyu of defamation and threatening to release evidence to refute her claims. He stated that her accusations had caused significant personal and professional harm, including loss of friends and financial setbacks. He demanded that she provide proof of her allegations and indicated his readiness to pursue legal action if necessary.

Pinkchyu, on the other hand, shows no signs of surrender. In another X post, she showed appreciation for her supporters, who stayed with her during this tumultuous time:

"I just want to say thank you to everyone that has been supportive through everything. I’m glad I’m still here, still posting and still doing what I love. Thank you to those who believe me and believe in me."

As of now, the situation remains unresolved, with both parties standing by their respective accounts.

