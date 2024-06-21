Twitch streamer Tarzaned claims Dantes's former girlfriend Laurinchhhe had an abortion

A few days after Twitch streamer and Dantes aka Doaenel announced breaking up with his girlfriend Laura "Laurinchhhe", fellow streamer Julian "Tarzaned" has alleged that during their relationship, Laura was pregnant with Doaenel's child and had an abortion.

The revelation came after Julian chided Dantes for not coming clean about all of the problems in their relationship in his long post about "owning up and being a man." In his most recent livestream on Twitch, Tarzaned stated:

"Dantes you say you want to own up and be a man? Finally, this is your time to be a man and own up to everything. That's what your tweet said, right?"

Trending

He then claimed that Laurinchhhe traveled to Germany in the first month of their relationship to get an abortion while Doaenel was sitting at home in Canada playing League of Legends:

"One month into the relationship, Laura was pregnant with Dantes's child. And when she was at her most vulnerable, scared, anxious, he let her fly back to Germany to get an abortion. While he stayed home and streamed League."

Tarzaned slams Dantes for allegedly letting his girlfriend Laura go and have an abortion one month into their relationship

Tarzaned had teased a "nuke" revelation about his fellow Twitch streamer's breakup on social media after making several posts insinuating he had information about their relationship that would be devastating if made public.

Before that, he had also called out Doaenel in a long post listing various problematic behaviors, such as blackmailing Tarzaned among other things.

Expand Tweet

Regardless, after Julian revealed the tidbit about Laura allegedly getting an abortion, he stated that no one in a loving relationship would do what his fellow Twitch streamer had done:

"Yes I am 29 years old, do you think I have ever done that or would ever do that to someone I am in love with a month into the relationship?"

Timestamp 41:30

Tarzaned further attacked his character, stating that the former couple would probably address the abortion now that he had revealed it to the public:

"Truth? I am sure he will talk about it. She was very open about talking about it. So, that's the nuke I have. That's the kind of person Dantes is. And the foreshadowing is look at her right now, vulnerable, scared, anxious while this guy sits in his f*cking... as he would say, Dantes just sits and streams League of Legends, right?"

The League of Legends streamer couple drama has caught the attention of many in the community, especially after Laurinchhhe went live following the announcement of the breakup and cried on stream about her situation. She has yet to put out a public statement about the allegations of abortion, so readers should take Tarzaned's statements with a grain of salt.