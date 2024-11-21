Twitch streamer Tectone recieves backlash for saying "ban on abortion is okay" barring certain circumstances

Twitch streamer and One True King (OTK) member John "Tectone" Robert is currently under criticism for expressing his views on abortion during a livestream on November 20, 2024. The streamer is generally known for his Gacha gameplay, especially in titles like Genshin Impact. Currently, he has over 970,000 followers on his channel and averages about 6,000 viewers per stream.

While discussing politics with his fellow streamer Dan "DanCantStream", the topic of abortion was brought up, and Tectone shared his thoughts:

"So I think the ban on abortion is okay, barring the outliers of rape, the life of the mother and incest."

In reaction to the statement, streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" took to X and grilled Tectone for his political views.

@kaceytron claimed that Tectone is a controlling individual:

"Tectone saying 'Abortion being illegal is okay'... this isn't because he's some Christian who believes life begins at conception or anything... this is just because like most abusive men, he wants to control and subjugate women... Disgusting."

Others, like @elliexmina, referenced OTK and criticized the organization for its squad selection choices:

"[OTK], this is the piece of sh*t you allow in your org, are you okay with that? Are the other girls in the org okay with that?"

More reactions to Tectone's statement, users under Kaceytron's post were generally upset (Images via @kaceytron/X)

Previously, Asmongold, Tectone's OTK mate, had also received backlash in October for his comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict. As such, X user @lawllawllawl17 claimed that other members of OTK, like Emiru, should be held accountable for supporting Asmongold and Tectone:

"You should call Emiru out for supporting both Tectone and Asmongold."

The general reaction to the streamer's comments seemed to be negative, and users like @_Kushmas strongly expressed their opinions:

"God this dude is a piece of sh*t."

"Abortions happen due to ignorance": Tectone expresses controversial thoughts live

[Timestamp - 1:27:14]

While conversing with DanCantStream, who has since been indefinitely suspended from Twitch, the topic of Trump and abortions was brought up by Tectone. The OTK streamer seemingly justified banning abortions, claiming that most abortions happen due to "ignorance":

"A majority of abortions happen due to ignorance and negligence, rather than necessity, at least in my experience... the amount of people that would get knocked up for fun..."

Regardless of the backlash, Tectone continues to stream on his Twitch channel. As of this writing, he is yet to release an official statement on the backlash.

Earlier in 2024, Tectone revealed that he received death threats from someone after playing a specific game.

